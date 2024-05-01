Taylor Acorn & World’s First Cinema Brought Us Progressive Sounds & Pop Punk Musicality

When Taylor Acorn told us to ‘Stay Emo,’ we took it to heart, and with her guidance, we have stayed energized and emotionally charged. When we saw she was hitting the road and taking over the gorgeous Fillmore Philly, we had to go and be emo with her – rock, mosh, sing, shout, and tear the communal space up (then clean it up after, because Acorn is also a sweetheart).

On April 21, we got our talented punk-loving bud Anthony Cosentino out to the highly-anticipated show. As expected, it was everything and more from start to finish with both Taylor Acorn and World’s First Cinema.

Photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino