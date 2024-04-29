Rant ‘N’ Roll: Swingin’ Authenticity

Pacific Northwest bari sax man/composer/educator David Larson, 12 albums deep into a career that has seen him jazz it up yet perform with the Spokane Symphony, happens to check out an East Coast assemblage of cats touring in his area and winds up bringing them out to work with some students and gig with him. “I wanted to capture some of the great vibes I heard from this group with my new compositions. These styles were a bit foreign for me, but I love a challenge so I leaped in with both feet.” The result is the absolutely exquisite self-released all-original Cohesion where his baritone goes modal like Coltrane, Afro-Cuban, and Hard Bop. The East Coasters (tenor/piano/bass/drums) bop and swing hard alongside him and it all gels like a big machine.