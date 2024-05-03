May Begins with Great Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, May 3

Laufey, Wasia Project at Radio City Music Hall

Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

deadmau5, BSOD, HAYLA, Kiesza, LIGHTS, WTF? at Brooklyn Mirage

BoyWithUke, Arden Jones at Terminal 5

Panchiko, Weatherday, Wisp at Brooklyn Steel

The Decenberists, Ratboys at the Brooklyn Paramount

Stiff Little Fingers, Ricky Warwick at Webster Hall

Shallipopi, ODUMODUBLVCK at Irving Plaza

Sinkane, Midnight Magic at the Bowery Ballroom

Slothrust, Weakened Friends at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

In Flames, GateCreeper, Creeping Death at Warsaw

Rich Amiri at the Gramercy Theatre

ExTC at the Iridium

Packs at Baby’s All Right

BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note

Lee Fields, Billy Allen, the Pollies, Brandi & the Alexanders at City Winery

Maddy O’Neal + Late Night Radio, mayv at Racket NYC

Volcandra, Micawber, Bludgeoner, Antimony at Brooklyn Made

Packs, Why Bonnie at Baby’s All Right

Cadence Weapon, Fatboi Sharif at Elsewhere Zone One

Chastity at Union Pool

Johnny Manchild & the Poor Bastards, Holdfast, Lovecolor at Drom

The Lonesome Prairie Dogs, Sato & Jonny at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

The Silos, the Pete Donnelly Combo, Steve Shiffman & the Land of No at Berlin

Eater Life, Izzy Maher, Party Train, the Real Stormin’ Norman Band at Connolly’s Klub 45

The Hipp Pipps, Ruby Dee & the Snake Handlers, Fandango NYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Monette at Pangea Cabaret Room

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, May 4

Social Distortion, Bad Religion, the Lovebombs at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Four Tet, Sammy Virji, Ben UFO, Chloé Robinson, Anthony Naples & DJ’J w. Anthony Naples, Beta Librae, DJ’J, Huerco S., Nídia at Under the K Bridge Park

Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, Primus at Forest Hills Stadium

Laufey, Wasia Project at Radio City Music Hall

Kamasi Washington at the Beacon Theatre

Godsmack, Bastian Da Cruz at Prudential Hall

Béla Fleck at Carnegie Hall

Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep at Terminal 5

Ra Ra Riot, Low Hum at Brooklyn Steel

Patrice Roberts at the Brooklyn Paramount

CSS at Webster Hall

Brandy Clark, Jobi Riccio at the Gramercy Theatre

Gatecreeper, In Flames at Warsaw

Vince Clarke, Reed Hayes at National Sawdust

Tei Shi, Sean Nicholas Savage at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nick Waterhouse, the Ben Pirani Trio at the Sultan Room

The Lemon Twigs at White Eagle Hall

Donny Benet at Warsaw

Landon Barker at the Bowery Ballroom

Feeble Little Horse, the Dallas Cowboys at Racket NYC

BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note

Eiko Ishibashi at le Poisson Rouge

(((O))), Olivia Mancuso at Brooklyn Made

He is Legend, Codeseven, the Seafloor Cinema at the Brooklyn Monarch

Enterprise Earth, Inferi, Crown Magnetar, Tracheotomy at the Meadows

Dead on a Sunday, the Funeral Portrait, Nite at the Kingsland Bar & Grill

Peter Collins at Café Wha?

Jesse Lynn Madera at the Bitter End

Animal, Surrender!, Writing Squares, Waste Man, Discreet Charms at Berlin

Robert Leslie, Pinc Louds, Robot X at Union Pool

The Answers in Between, the Overhead Bins, yael s. copeland, Rat Palace, the Fictionals at 18th Ward Brewing

Jann Klose at the Cutting Room

Bill Popp & the Tapes at Shrine World Music Venue

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Tangiers Blues Band at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Emy & the Epix at Stitch Bar & Blues

Sunday, May 5