May Begins with Great Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend.
Friday, May 3
- Laufey, Wasia Project at Radio City Music Hall
- Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- deadmau5, BSOD, HAYLA, Kiesza, LIGHTS, WTF? at Brooklyn Mirage
- BoyWithUke, Arden Jones at Terminal 5
- Panchiko, Weatherday, Wisp at Brooklyn Steel
- The Decenberists, Ratboys at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Stiff Little Fingers, Ricky Warwick at Webster Hall
- Shallipopi, ODUMODUBLVCK at Irving Plaza
- Sinkane, Midnight Magic at the Bowery Ballroom
- Slothrust, Weakened Friends at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- In Flames, GateCreeper, Creeping Death at Warsaw
- Rich Amiri at the Gramercy Theatre
- ExTC at the Iridium
- Packs at Baby’s All Right
- BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
- Lee Fields, Billy Allen, the Pollies, Brandi & the Alexanders at City Winery
- Maddy O’Neal + Late Night Radio, mayv at Racket NYC
- Volcandra, Micawber, Bludgeoner, Antimony at Brooklyn Made
- Cadence Weapon, Fatboi Sharif at Elsewhere Zone One
- Chastity at Union Pool
- Johnny Manchild & the Poor Bastards, Holdfast, Lovecolor at Drom
- The Lonesome Prairie Dogs, Sato & Jonny at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- The Silos, the Pete Donnelly Combo, Steve Shiffman & the Land of No at Berlin
- Eater Life, Izzy Maher, Party Train, the Real Stormin’ Norman Band at Connolly’s Klub 45
- The Hipp Pipps, Ruby Dee & the Snake Handlers, Fandango NYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Monette at Pangea Cabaret Room
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, May 4
- Social Distortion, Bad Religion, the Lovebombs at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Four Tet, Sammy Virji, Ben UFO, Chloé Robinson, Anthony Naples & DJ’J w. Anthony Naples, Beta Librae, DJ’J, Huerco S., Nídia at Under the K Bridge Park
- Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, Primus at Forest Hills Stadium
- Laufey, Wasia Project at Radio City Music Hall
- Kamasi Washington at the Beacon Theatre
- Godsmack, Bastian Da Cruz at Prudential Hall
- Béla Fleck at Carnegie Hall
- Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep at Terminal 5
- Ra Ra Riot, Low Hum at Brooklyn Steel
- Patrice Roberts at the Brooklyn Paramount
- CSS at Webster Hall
- Brandy Clark, Jobi Riccio at the Gramercy Theatre
- Gatecreeper, In Flames at Warsaw
- Vince Clarke, Reed Hayes at National Sawdust
- Tei Shi, Sean Nicholas Savage at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Nick Waterhouse, the Ben Pirani Trio at the Sultan Room
- The Lemon Twigs at White Eagle Hall
- Donny Benet at Warsaw
- Landon Barker at the Bowery Ballroom
- Feeble Little Horse, the Dallas Cowboys at Racket NYC
- BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
- Eiko Ishibashi at le Poisson Rouge
- (((O))), Olivia Mancuso at Brooklyn Made
- He is Legend, Codeseven, the Seafloor Cinema at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Enterprise Earth, Inferi, Crown Magnetar, Tracheotomy at the Meadows
- Dead on a Sunday, the Funeral Portrait, Nite at the Kingsland Bar & Grill
- Peter Collins at Café Wha?
- Jesse Lynn Madera at the Bitter End
- Animal, Surrender!, Writing Squares, Waste Man, Discreet Charms at Berlin
- Robert Leslie, Pinc Louds, Robot X at Union Pool
- The Answers in Between, the Overhead Bins, yael s. copeland, Rat Palace, the Fictionals at 18th Ward Brewing
- Jann Klose at the Cutting Room
- Bill Popp & the Tapes at Shrine World Music Venue
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Tangiers Blues Band at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Emy & the Epix at Stitch Bar & Blues
Sunday, May 5
- Sum 41, the Interrupters, Joey Valance & Brae at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Four Tet, Daphni, Floating Points, Salute, Avalon Emerson, Elissa Suckdog, Kim Ann Foxman, Priori, Rose Kourts at Under the K Bridge Park
- Citizen Soldier, Icon for Hire, Halocene at the Gramercy Theatre
- Hawthorne Heights at City Winery NYC
- Carsie Blanton, Josh O’Keefe at le Poisson Rouge
- BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
- Vanilla Fudge at the Cutting Room
- TVOD, Tetchy, A Very Special Episode, Tilden, Big Girl at Arlene’s Grocery
- Diane Gentile, Brian K & the Parkway at Sleepwalk
- Grace Bergere, Ric Royer, Joseph Keckler at the Owl
- Kirby Brown, Nathan Xander at the Scratcher Bar
- Ali Baba & the 40 Thieves at Rockwood Music Hall
- Rob Mastrianni at Pangea Front Lounge
- Paragnosis at Washington Square Park
- St. Divine at the Parkside Lounge
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues