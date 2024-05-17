Cool Live Music for Mid-May in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts this weekend in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, May 17
- The Avett Brothers, Sierra Ferrell at Forest Hills Stadium
- Diana Ross at Prudential Hall
- James Arthur at SummerStage Central Park
- Norah Jones, Emily King at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Echo & the Bunnymen at Brooklyn Steel
- Mk.gee at Irving Plaza
- Narrow Head, Dazy, Pictureplane, Wishy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Lords of Acid at Racket NYC
- Julia Holter, Nyokabi Kariuki at Webster Hall
- Swans, Kristof Hahn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jackopierce at Sleepwalk
- Shaboozey at Baby’s All Right
- Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Islander at the Brooklyn Monarch
- The Rascals at Sony Hall
- Stella Prince w. Maidin and Susie McCollum at Cafe Wha?
- The Pink Spiders at Heaven Can Wait
- The Dead Boys, the Plimsouls at Our Wicked Lady
- Puma Perl & Friends at Pangea Front Lounge
- Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Kolker at the Bitter End
Saturday, May 18
- Madison Beer, Charlotte Lawrence, Destiny Rogers at Radio City Music Hall
- Hermanos Gutierrez at Brooklyn Steel
- Fivio Foreign at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Periphery, Eidola, Jake Bowen at Palladium Times Square
- Dumpstasphunk, Marcus Rezak at Brooklyn Bowl
- Swans, Kristof Hahn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- ionnalee, Jenny Wilson at Warsaw
- Dogpark at the Bowery Ballroom
- MisterWives, Kevin Morby, SHAED, Bailen, 2melo at 2 Wyckoff Avenue
- Agnostic Front, Slapshot, Conservative Military Image, DMIZE, Get the Shot, Full Blown Chaos, Bayway, the World, Exit Strategy, Shoot Da 5, Newcomer at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Nia Archives at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Buddy at Baby’s All Right
- Karina Rykman, Rivka Ruth at Racket NYC
- Zebra, Holy Mother at Sony Hall
- Ringo Deathstarr, the Veldt, Ovlov at Berlin
- Young Rising Sons, 44 Blonde, Lemondrop at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Tama Gucci at Paragon
- Noir, the Neuro Farm at QXT’s
- Sid Simons at Nublu
- Dead Boys, the Plimsouls at Mercury Lounge
- Island Moons, Jelly Kelly, DD Island, Cabin Fever, Still Submarine at 18th Ward Brewing
- The TarantinosNYC, Band of Others, Drip 2.0 at Young Ethel’s
- Magic Forest NYC at Pangea Front Lounge
- Squirrels from Hell at Rockwood Music Hall
- Fandango NYC at Rockwood Music Hall
- Simon Chardiet Jazz at Mt Zion Lutheran Church
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, May 19
- Norah Jones, Emily King at the Apollo Theater
- Tye Tribbett & Friends at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Hermanos Gutierrez at Brooklyn Steel
- The Messthetics, James Brandon Lewis, Steve Gunn, Wendy Eisenberg at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bashfortheworld at the Gramercy Theatre
- Earth, Esther Blue at le Poisson Rouge
- Ron Gallo at the Sultan Room
- The Sonny Landreth Band, the Iguanas at City Winery NYC
- Skating Polly, Lord Friday the 13th at Trans-Pecos
- Drain, Madball, Terror, Scowl, Regulate, End It at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Richie Ramone, Sick Fucks, Jiro, the Cynz, Hyperdolls, Gobshites at the Bowery Electric
- Radiator Hospital (solo), Noun (solo) at Sundown
- Ike Reilly, Brendan O’Shea at the Scratcher Bar
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- The Hipp Pipps, American Ambulance, DensityBlackCat at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Miss Maybell at Pangea Front Lounge
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues