Cool Live Music for Mid-May in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts this weekend in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, May 17

The Avett Brothers, Sierra Ferrell at Forest Hills Stadium

Diana Ross at Prudential Hall

James Arthur at SummerStage Central Park

Norah Jones, Emily King at the Brooklyn Paramount

Echo & the Bunnymen at Brooklyn Steel

Mk.gee at Irving Plaza

Narrow Head, Dazy, Pictureplane, Wishy at the Bowery Ballroom

Lords of Acid at Racket NYC

Julia Holter, Nyokabi Kariuki at Webster Hall

Swans, Kristof Hahn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jackopierce at Sleepwalk

Shaboozey at Baby’s All Right

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Islander at the Brooklyn Monarch

The Rascals at Sony Hall

Stella Prince w. Maidin and Susie McCollum at Cafe Wha?

The Pink Spiders at Heaven Can Wait

The Dead Boys, the Plimsouls at Our Wicked Lady

Puma Perl & Friends at Pangea Front Lounge

Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Kolker at the Bitter End

Saturday, May 18

Madison Beer, Charlotte Lawrence, Destiny Rogers at Radio City Music Hall

Hermanos Gutierrez at Brooklyn Steel

Fivio Foreign at the Brooklyn Paramount

Periphery, Eidola, Jake Bowen at Palladium Times Square

Dumpstasphunk, Marcus Rezak at Brooklyn Bowl

Swans, Kristof Hahn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

ionnalee, Jenny Wilson at Warsaw

Dogpark at the Bowery Ballroom

MisterWives, Kevin Morby, SHAED, Bailen, 2melo at 2 Wyckoff Avenue

Agnostic Front, Slapshot, Conservative Military Image, DMIZE, Get the Shot, Full Blown Chaos, Bayway, the World, Exit Strategy, Shoot Da 5, Newcomer at the Brooklyn Monarch

Nia Archives at Elsewhere Rooftop

Buddy at Baby’s All Right

Karina Rykman, Rivka Ruth at Racket NYC

Zebra, Holy Mother at Sony Hall

Ringo Deathstarr, the Veldt, Ovlov at Berlin

Young Rising Sons, 44 Blonde, Lemondrop at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Tama Gucci at Paragon

Noir, the Neuro Farm at QXT’s

Sid Simons at Nublu

Dead Boys, the Plimsouls at Mercury Lounge

Island Moons, Jelly Kelly, DD Island, Cabin Fever, Still Submarine at 18th Ward Brewing

The TarantinosNYC, Band of Others, Drip 2.0 at Young Ethel’s

Magic Forest NYC at Pangea Front Lounge

Squirrels from Hell at Rockwood Music Hall

Fandango NYC at Rockwood Music Hall

Simon Chardiet Jazz at Mt Zion Lutheran Church

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

Junior Mack at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, May 19