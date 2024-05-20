Rant ‘N’ Roll: Multi-Hyphenate Talent

Joe Henderson [1937-2001] died at 64 from smoking too many damn cigarettes, but he was a giant on the sax. During his 40-year career (after serving in the U.S. Army), his string of 30 Blue Note albums defined hard bop. The Lori Bell Quartet brings eight of his compositions to life on the self-released, self-arranged Recorda Me (Portuguese for Remember Me). The only original is “Outer Urge,” written in response to Henderson’s “Inner Urge.” It’s a Latin-Fest of feel-good proportions. Bell, a Brooklyn educator, plays the flute so sweet yet so daring, she crosses Herbie Mann with Rahsaan Roland Kirk. Backed by piano, bass and drums, she goes from the blues to adventurous tracks with multiple time signatures within the same song and, of course, the highlight wherein she takes Henderson’s iconic “Serenity” swing and morphs it into an Afro groove fit for the ages.