The Rolling Stones & Many More Concerts This Week in Our Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80 + concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, May 20
- Joyner Lucas, Dax, Millyz at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Yellow Days, the Jack Moves at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Bodysnatcher, Spite, Thrown, Mouth for War at Irving Plaza
- Drain, Teenage Wrist, Stay Still at the Bowery Ballroom
- Radiator Hospital (solo), Noun (solo) at Sundown, Queens
- Terre Roche at the Loft at City Winery
- Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack and Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, May 21
- Megan Thee Stallion, Glorilla at Madison Square Garden
- The Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Steel
- Hunxho at Irving Plaza
- BM at Webster Hall
- Alexander Stewart, Emmy Melli at the Bowery Ballroom
- CKY, Crobot at Racket NYC
- Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Family Dinner at the Gramercy Theatre
- Buckethead at Sony Hall
- Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe at the Blue Note
- Bettye LaVette at Café Carlyle
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
- Sasha Dobson & Her Quartet at Dizzy’s
- Squirrel Flower (solo), Merce Lemon at Union Pool
- Kali Masi, Latewaves, Her Head’s on Fire at Heaven Can Wait
- Molly Miller at Bar Lunatico
- The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Strange Majik at Rockwood Music Hall
Wednesday, May 22
- Aventura at Madison Square Garden
- Sleep Token, Empire State Bastard, Teeth of God at Radio City Music Hall
- The Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Steel
- Amos Lee, Julia Pratt at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Bizarrap at Terminal 5
- Cory Henry at Webster Hall
- Empress of at Elsewhere Zone One
- Fleshwater, Modern Color, gMillion at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Livingston at the Bowery Ballroom
- Julia Jacklin at National Sawdust
- Buckethead at Sony Hall
- Matthew Logan Vasquez, Justin & the Cosmics at Baby’s All Right
- Carmen Consoli at le Poisson Rouge
- Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at City Winery NYC
- Talib Kweli at Racket NYC
- Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe at the Blue Note
- Teenage Halloween, My Son the Doctor, Tony & the Kiki, Skorts at Brooklyn Bowl
- Taylor Deupree at Public Records
- Bettye LaVette at Café Carlyle
- Don Dilego, Richard Dev Greene, Drew Eckmann, Lorne Behrman, Dave Tierney, Drew Stone, Sam Hariss, Amanda Cross, David Pattillo, Dina Regine, Diane Gentile, Adam Masterson at the Bowery Electric
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, May 23
- The Rolling Stones, Jon Batiste at MetLife Stadium
- Aventura at Madison Square Garden
- The Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Steel
- Rels B at the Brooklyn Paramount
- SiM, Fame on Fire, Within Destruction at Irving Plaza
- serpentwithfeet, Miles at Warsaw
- Hairpin, Bec Lauder, Sample Size at the Bowery Ballroom
- Death to All, Cryptopsy at the Gramercy Theatre
- Yaya Bey, Saint Mela, Exaktly at the Hall at Elsewhere
- A$AP Twelvyy, Rome Streetz, TeeWhy G, 27Delly at Sony Hall
- Gustaf at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jeff Bernat at Racket NYC
- 1349, Spectral Wound, Antichrist Siege Machine, Spirit Possession at the Meadows
- Bettye LaVette at Café Carlyle
- Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at City Winery NYC
- Twin Shadow, Wynne Bennett at Sleepwalk
- Tony Ann at le Poisson Rouge
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Bright Light Bright Light at Rough Trade NYC
- Michelle Shocked and Kathleen Supové, XNormal, Spike Polite & Sewage NYC at Hunter Dunbar Projects
- Calva Louise, Vukovi, Stellar Circuits at Baby’s All Right
- Blak Emoji, Cherice Marie at Mercury Lounge
- Jorge Glem at Belvedere Plaza
- The Ritualists, Dirty Lover, Kingston & GreyStarr at Berlin
- Spaghetti Eastern Music, Vapor Vespers at Silvana
- Gary Edward Kiyan and the Dragon Boys at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper and David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion