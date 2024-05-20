The Rolling Stones & Many More Concerts This Week in Our Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80 + concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, May 20

Joyner Lucas, Dax, Millyz at the Brooklyn Paramount

Yellow Days, the Jack Moves at the Hall at Elsewhere

Bodysnatcher, Spite, Thrown, Mouth for War at Irving Plaza

Drain, Teenage Wrist, Stay Still at the Bowery Ballroom

Radiator Hospital (solo), Noun (solo) at Sundown, Queens

Terre Roche at the Loft at City Winery

Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack and Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, May 21

Megan Thee Stallion, Glorilla at Madison Square Garden

The Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Steel

Hunxho at Irving Plaza

BM at Webster Hall

Alexander Stewart, Emmy Melli at the Bowery Ballroom

CKY, Crobot at Racket NYC

Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Family Dinner at the Gramercy Theatre

Buckethead at Sony Hall

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe at the Blue Note

Bettye LaVette at Café Carlyle

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Sasha Dobson & Her Quartet at Dizzy’s

Squirrel Flower (solo), Merce Lemon at Union Pool

Kali Masi, Latewaves, Her Head’s on Fire at Heaven Can Wait

Molly Miller at Bar Lunatico

The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar

Strange Majik at Rockwood Music Hall

Wednesday, May 22

Aventura at Madison Square Garden

Sleep Token, Empire State Bastard, Teeth of God at Radio City Music Hall

The Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Steel

Amos Lee, Julia Pratt at the Brooklyn Paramount

Bizarrap at Terminal 5

Cory Henry at Webster Hall

Empress of at Elsewhere Zone One

Fleshwater, Modern Color, gMillion at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Livingston at the Bowery Ballroom

Julia Jacklin at National Sawdust

Buckethead at Sony Hall

Matthew Logan Vasquez, Justin & the Cosmics at Baby’s All Right

Carmen Consoli at le Poisson Rouge

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at City Winery NYC

Talib Kweli at Racket NYC

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe at the Blue Note

Teenage Halloween, My Son the Doctor, Tony & the Kiki, Skorts at Brooklyn Bowl

Taylor Deupree at Public Records

Bettye LaVette at Café Carlyle

Don Dilego, Richard Dev Greene, Drew Eckmann, Lorne Behrman, Dave Tierney, Drew Stone, Sam Hariss, Amanda Cross, David Pattillo, Dina Regine, Diane Gentile, Adam Masterson at the Bowery Electric

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, May 23