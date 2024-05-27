Sittin’ With The Stones (At Metlife Stadium)

I first saw the Rolling Stones in concert at Madison Square Garden in 1969. After being mesmerized by the first concert, I attended all three concerts that weekend. Over the past 55 years, I have seen approximately 75 Rolling Stones concerts all over the United States, and I have seen thousands of concerts by countless other rock bands over the past 57 years. In conclusion, The Rolling Stones concert at MetLife Stadium on May 23 was the best rock concert in history.

Photos by Everynight Charley

Setlist

Start Me Up Get Off of My Cloud Shattered (tour debut) Angry It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It) Wild Horses (fan-voted song) Mess It Up Tumbling Dice You Can’t Always Get What You Want You Got the Silver (Keith Richards on lead vocals) Little T&A (Keith Richards on lead vocals) Sympathy for the Devil Honky Tonk Women Miss You Gimme Shelter Paint It Black Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Encore

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

FOR MORE PHOTOS & MORE MANHATTAN BEAT, CLICK HERE!