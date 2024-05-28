Ending May with Solid Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Tuesday, May 28
- Tyler Childers, Sylvan Esso at Madison Square Garden
- Ben Platt at the United Palace
- Passion Pit at Irving Plaza
- Luke Hemmings, Cafune at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Kelela at the Blue Note
- Styles P at Sony Hall
- Exhumed, Skeletal Remains, Morbikon, Bonginator at the Meadows
- Sophie B. Hawkins at City Winery NYC
- Zero Point Energy, Sean Henry, ZOOMDWEEBY at Baby’s All Right
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Blues People at Terra Blues
Wednesday, May 29
- Tyler Childers, Sylvan Esso at Madison Square Garden
- Passion Pit at Irving Plaza
- Kelela at the Blue Note
- Luke Hemmings at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Mount Kimbie, Chanel Beads at Webster Hall
- Head Automatica, Thoughtcrimes at the Bowery Ballroom
- John Garcia, Jared James Nichols, Telekinetic Yeti, Left Lane Cruiser at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Julia Jacklin at National Sawdust
- Anders Osborne & Scott Metzger at City Winery NYC
- Brutus VIII, AFK at Baby’s All Right
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Will Bernard w. Oz Noy, Josh Dion, Adam Minkoff at the Bitter End
- Rachael Sage & the Sequins, Annalyse & Ryan at the Cutting Room
- Ten Ton Mojo, Thornes, Saccharine, Roi and the Secret People at Arlene’s Grocery
- Nir Felder (solo) at One Manhattan West
- Danny & the Bad Boyz at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at the 11th St. Bar
Thursday, May 30
- Aventura at Barclays Center
- The Beach Boys, John Stamos at the St. George Theatre
- Madness at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, Speed at Brooklyn Steel
- Charlotte Day Wilson, Ouri at Webster Hall
- Janine at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kacy Hill at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Bogmen at Irving Plaza
- Shannon and the Clams, Tropa Magica at Warsaw
- Bella Dose, Sergio at the Gramercy Theatre
- Hardrock at Racket NYC
- Arooj Aftab at Baby’s All Right
- Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin at City Winery NYC
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- Meta & the Cornerstones, Kaleta, Super Yamba Band at Brooklyn Bowl
- Habibi at Rough Trade NYC
- Betty at Joe’s Pub
- Nino Disco, Dead Tooth, Balaclava, Starcleaner Reunion, Pippy at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- José Junior, Melissa Mary Ahern, Adam Lytle at Heaven Can Wait
- John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Robert Lighthouse at Terra Blues
- Jimmy Vivino at the Bitter End
- The Christine Santelli Band at the Bitter End
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion