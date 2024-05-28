Ending May with Solid Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Tuesday, May 28

Tyler Childers, Sylvan Esso at Madison Square Garden

Ben Platt at the United Palace

Passion Pit at Irving Plaza

Luke Hemmings, Cafune at the Brooklyn Paramount

Kelela at the Blue Note

Styles P at Sony Hall

Exhumed, Skeletal Remains, Morbikon, Bonginator at the Meadows

Sophie B. Hawkins at City Winery NYC

Zero Point Energy, Sean Henry, ZOOMDWEEBY at Baby’s All Right

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Blues People at Terra Blues

Wednesday, May 29

Tyler Childers, Sylvan Esso at Madison Square Garden

Passion Pit at Irving Plaza

Kelela at the Blue Note

Luke Hemmings at the Brooklyn Paramount

Mount Kimbie, Chanel Beads at Webster Hall

Head Automatica, Thoughtcrimes at the Bowery Ballroom

John Garcia, Jared James Nichols, Telekinetic Yeti, Left Lane Cruiser at the Hall at Elsewhere

Julia Jacklin at National Sawdust

Anders Osborne & Scott Metzger at City Winery NYC

Brutus VIII, AFK at Baby’s All Right

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band at Terra Blues

Will Bernard w. Oz Noy, Josh Dion, Adam Minkoff at the Bitter End

Rachael Sage & the Sequins, Annalyse & Ryan at the Cutting Room

Ten Ton Mojo, Thornes, Saccharine, Roi and the Secret People at Arlene’s Grocery

Nir Felder (solo) at One Manhattan West

Danny & the Bad Boyz at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Phil Gammage Quartet at the 11th St. Bar

Thursday, May 30