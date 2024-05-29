Have You Heard That (Music) Podcast? – Mental Health Edition

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Although the month is winding down, the relevance of this particular topic should be discussed on a daily basis.

Research suggests that music not only molds our personal and cultural identities – it has an integral part in mood regulation. A review and meta-analysis of music therapy findings in 2022 indicated an overall beneficial effect on stress-related outcomes. Music can be used to help address serious mental health and substance use disorders. Studies have found that listening to music has an impact on the human stress response. People who listen to music tend to recover faster following a stressful encounter. Another benefit is that it can make you happier. Research suggests that listening to music can help boost your happiness, mood, and subjective well-being in several ways. That being said, studies have found that 73% of musicians live with mental health issues.

The trifecta of music podcasts shines a light on the intersection between music and mental health.

The Music Saved Me Podcast tackles how music, from either side of the speaker, can be a healing device for the mental health crisis going on globally. This is a show dedicated to helping artists and fans talk about what they have faced or are currently facing in an honest and uplifting environment. The show is hosted by Lynn Hoffman. Hoffman is best known for hosting Private Sessions on A&E and a Classic VJ on VH1. She has been gracing the New York City radio airwaves with her silky smooth voice and an unmatched reputation among her peers. She is the perfect fit to anchor this podcast. The Music Saved Me Podcast is executive produced by Spencer Proffer and produced by Buzz Knight. Notable appearances include Dee Snider, Brent Smith of Shinedown, and Wynonna Judd. The power of music can heal, inspire, and motivate as evidenced in the important and intriguing conversations.

Jason Schreurs discovered punk rock in his youth and joined the tight-knit scene. Later in life, Schreurs was blindsided by a bipolar diagnosis. He came to the conclusion that punk rock helped him at his lowest point and never left his side. Jason discovered there were many others in the punk rock community that shared the same sentiments. Scream Therapy is the result. The podcast guests provide meaningful commentary about the punk scene and how it supports them. In some cases, it even saves their lives. The podcast is a companion to Scream Therapy: A Punk Journey through Mental Health, authored by Schreurs. The episodes offer an inside glimpse into punk culture. Screaming may be the best form of therapy after all.

Going There with Dr. Mike rounds out the list. The podcast finds Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Mike Friedman sitting down with musicians to discuss the intimate details of their mental health journeys. Whether it’s Yungblud exploring his personal struggles with depression, anxiety, and insomnia or Nikki Sixx sharing how traumatic life events contributed to his addiction (and how he’s maintained sobriety for 20 years), the series aims to create a safe space for musicians to have honest, healthy conversations about mental health. The most recent guest, another friend of ours, uses the platform to advocate for accessible care and mental health resources; thanks for that, Marcus King, and Dr. Mike.

Each of these podcasts gently reminds us that music is the ultimate healer.

MUSIC SAVED ME PODCAST, SCREAM THERAPY, & GOING THERE WITH DR. MIKE ARE AVAILABLE WHEREVER YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS!