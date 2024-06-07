Governors Ball + More Live Music in the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts this weekend in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, June 7
- Governors Ball: Post Malone, Dominic Fike, Rauw Alejandro, Labrinth, Farruko, Alex G, Goth Babe, Yung Gravy, Teezo Touchdown, Flo, Ryan Beatty, Blondshell, Donna Missal, Mimi Webb, Qveen Herby, Durry, Underscores, Arcy Drive, Alex Chapman, Lauran Hibberd, School of Rock Queens at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
- Hozier, Allison Russell at Forest Hill Stadium
- The Killers at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
- Tony Touch, KRS-One, Lisa Lisa, Rakim, TKA, the Lox, Jungle Brothers, the Beatnuts at Radio City Music Hall
- Joe Jackson at the Apollo Theater
- Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra w. Hamilton de Holanda and Yamandu Costa at the Town Hall
- Róisín Murphy at the Brooklyn Paramount
- The Menzingers, Lucero, the Dirty Nil at White Eagle Hall
- DannyLux at Brooklyn Steel
- Fantastic Cat, Matt Sucich at Brooklyn Made
- Dan Deacon at Racket NYC
- Flo at Sony Hall
- Skizzy Mars, Hotline TNT at Mercury Lounge
- Rose Hotel, Julesy at Purgatory
- Bill MacKay at Public Records
- Chris Smither, Peter Mulvey at the Iridium
- Linda Perry, Stella Rose at Baby’s All Right
- Chrome Waves, Gridfailure, Disparager, Fellahin Fall at the Kingsland
- Alan Braufman at National Sawdust
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- Jackie Venson at the Cutting Room
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- Farruko at the Venue at the Hard Rock
- Jordy at Broadway Pedestrian Plaza
- Chelsey Green & the Green Project at Cafe Wha?
- Kibby at Gold Sounds Bar
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Holey Sweater, Mighty Joe Castro & the Gravamen, Magic Forest NYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Kid Java at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, June 8
- Governors Ball: The Killers, 21 Savage, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Hippo Campus, Sexyy Red, TV Girl, D4vd, Doechii, P1Harmony, Jessie Murph, Bakar, Quarters of Change, Claire Rosinkranz, Skizzy Mars, Riovaz, Telescreens, the Thing, Little Stranger, Maz & Kidd Revel, Kids Rock for Kids at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
- Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Little Big Town at Met Life Stadium
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Willie Colon, El Gran Combo, Oscar D’León, Grupo Niche, Tito Nieves, Jose Alberto “El Canario,” Brenda K. Starr, Raulín Rosendo, Mickey Taveras, Bobby Allende y 8 y Mas Band at Barclays Center
- Hozier, Allison Russell at Forest Hill Stadium
- Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
- KES at SummerStage Central Park
- Joe Jackson at the Apollo Theatre
- Bonnie Raitt at Westbury Music Fair
- The Menzingers, Lucero, the Dirty Nil at White Eagle Hall
- Ryan Beatty at the Bowery Ballroom
- Say She She, Miranda and the Beat at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Miki Berenyi Trio, Lol Tolhurst, Budgie at Webster Hall
- Hollow Coves, Billianne at Warsaw
- 95 Bulls, Crazy and the Brains, Crush Fund, Dead Tooth, Femcel, Francie Moon, Frida Kill, Joudy, Laurel Canyon, Mary Shelley, Shred Flintstone, Skorts, the Bum Babies, titsdickass, the Muckrakers, Tula Vera at Randall’s Island
- The Halluci Nation, Xiuhtezcatl, Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Ogbert the Nerd, Blind Equation, Ultra Deluxe, Grimlitter, Despot, Wifey at the Broadway
- Lady Wray, Brainstory at the Rockaway Hotel
- Nekromantix, Screamin’ Rebel Angels at Brooklyn Made
- Dale Watson and His Lone Stars at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Psychic TV (members of), Christeene, David J, Cynthia Sley, Shilpa Ray, Tori, Wolf Time Wharp, John Jackson, Laura Jane Grace at Baby’s All Right
- The Hope Conspiracy, Umbra Vitae, This Is Hell at the Meadows
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- Nduduzo Makhathini at le Poisson Rouge
- Cloonee at the Brooklyn Mirage
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- Michael T & the Vanities, Animal Nitrate, Sunrisers, Bollocks at Parkside Lounge
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Book/Spirit, Glimmer, Talking Shadows, Hesitant, Iceblynk at 18th Ward Brewing
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, June 9
- Governors Ball: SZA, Peso Pluma, Renee Rapp, Don Toliver, Stephen Sanchez, Victoria Monet, Faye Webster, Kevin Abstract, Cannons, Chappell Roan, Beach Fossils, Geese, Saint Levant, G Flip, Elyanna, Baby Queen, Husbands, Fcukers, Hotline TNT, the Hails, School of Rock Brooklyn at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
- Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre
- The Antlers, Okkervil River at the Bowery Ballroom
- Alien Ant Farm, Kaleido at the Meadows
- Bitchin Bajas, Gift Horse at Union Pool
- Mike Delguidice at the Rockaway Hotel
- The Silos, David Gans at the Loft at City Winery
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- Kneecap at Baby’s All Right
- Gsoul at le Poisson Rouge
- Take Offense at TV Eye
- The Jeanines, Swansea Sounds, the Natvral at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Dang-It Bobbys at Pete’s Candy Store
- Josephine Network at the Parkside Lounge
- David Russell, Aradia, Russo Rosso, Kipani at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- Plane Station at Book Club
- Stew Cutler & Friends at Arthur’s Tavern
- Traditional Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues