Governors Ball + More Live Music in the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts this weekend in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, June 7

Governors Ball: Post Malone, Dominic Fike, Rauw Alejandro, Labrinth, Farruko, Alex G, Goth Babe, Yung Gravy, Teezo Touchdown, Flo, Ryan Beatty, Blondshell, Donna Missal, Mimi Webb, Qveen Herby, Durry, Underscores, Arcy Drive, Alex Chapman, Lauran Hibberd, School of Rock Queens at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Hozier, Allison Russell at Forest Hill Stadium

The Killers at the Bowery Ballroom

Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre

Tony Touch, KRS-One, Lisa Lisa, Rakim, TKA, the Lox, Jungle Brothers, the Beatnuts at Radio City Music Hall

Joe Jackson at the Apollo Theater

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra w. Hamilton de Holanda and Yamandu Costa at the Town Hall

Róisín Murphy at the Brooklyn Paramount

The Menzingers, Lucero, the Dirty Nil at White Eagle Hall

DannyLux at Brooklyn Steel

Fantastic Cat, Matt Sucich at Brooklyn Made

Dan Deacon at Racket NYC

Flo at Sony Hall

Skizzy Mars, Hotline TNT at Mercury Lounge

Rose Hotel, Julesy at Purgatory

Bill MacKay at Public Records

Chris Smither, Peter Mulvey at the Iridium

Linda Perry, Stella Rose at Baby’s All Right

Chrome Waves, Gridfailure, Disparager, Fellahin Fall at the Kingsland

Alan Braufman at National Sawdust

Soulive at the Blue Note

Jackie Venson at the Cutting Room

T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island

Farruko at the Venue at the Hard Rock

Jordy at Broadway Pedestrian Plaza

Chelsey Green & the Green Project at Cafe Wha?

Kibby at Gold Sounds Bar

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Holey Sweater, Mighty Joe Castro & the Gravamen, Magic Forest NYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Kid Java at Stitch Bar & Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, June 8

Governors Ball: The Killers, 21 Savage, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Hippo Campus, Sexyy Red, TV Girl, D4vd, Doechii, P1Harmony, Jessie Murph, Bakar, Quarters of Change, Claire Rosinkranz, Skizzy Mars, Riovaz, Telescreens, the Thing, Little Stranger, Maz & Kidd Revel, Kids Rock for Kids at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Little Big Town at Met Life Stadium

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Willie Colon, El Gran Combo, Oscar D’León, Grupo Niche, Tito Nieves, Jose Alberto “El Canario,” Brenda K. Starr, Raulín Rosendo, Mickey Taveras, Bobby Allende y 8 y Mas Band at Barclays Center

Hozier, Allison Russell at Forest Hill Stadium

Ben Platt at the Palace Theatre

KES at SummerStage Central Park

Joe Jackson at the Apollo Theatre

Bonnie Raitt at Westbury Music Fair

The Menzingers, Lucero, the Dirty Nil at White Eagle Hall

Ryan Beatty at the Bowery Ballroom

Say She She, Miranda and the Beat at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Miki Berenyi Trio, Lol Tolhurst, Budgie at Webster Hall

Hollow Coves, Billianne at Warsaw

95 Bulls, Crazy and the Brains, Crush Fund, Dead Tooth, Femcel, Francie Moon, Frida Kill, Joudy, Laurel Canyon, Mary Shelley, Shred Flintstone, Skorts, the Bum Babies, titsdickass, the Muckrakers, Tula Vera at Randall’s Island

The Halluci Nation, Xiuhtezcatl, Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Ogbert the Nerd, Blind Equation, Ultra Deluxe, Grimlitter, Despot, Wifey at the Broadway

Lady Wray, Brainstory at the Rockaway Hotel

Nekromantix, Screamin’ Rebel Angels at Brooklyn Made

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Psychic TV (members of), Christeene, David J, Cynthia Sley, Shilpa Ray, Tori, Wolf Time Wharp, John Jackson, Laura Jane Grace at Baby’s All Right

The Hope Conspiracy, Umbra Vitae, This Is Hell at the Meadows

Soulive at the Blue Note

Nduduzo Makhathini at le Poisson Rouge

Cloonee at the Brooklyn Mirage

T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield at the Amph at Little Island

Michael T & the Vanities, Animal Nitrate, Sunrisers, Bollocks at Parkside Lounge

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

Book/Spirit, Glimmer, Talking Shadows, Hesitant, Iceblynk at 18th Ward Brewing

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, June 9