Choice Music for Summer Nights in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, June 24
- A Boogie with da Hoodie, NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, Byron Messia at Madison Square Garden
- Sarah McLachlan, Feist at Radio City Music Hall
- Wilco at the Beacon Theatre
- Yovngchimi, Pressure 9×19, Slayter at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Yeat, BNYX at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Pvris, Pale Waves, Bruses at Irving Plaza
- Ozomatli at the Blue Note
- CUPCAKKE, Purp, Mel 4Ever at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Angus and Julia Stone at Rough Trade NYC
- Leslie Mendelson at the Loft at City Winery
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, June 25
- Justin Timberlake at Madison Square Garden
- Man with a Mission at Irving Plaza
- Searows, runo plum at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mdou Moctar, J.R.C.G. at the Bowery Ballroom
- Stanley Clarke N 4Ever at Sony Hall
- Ozomatli at the Blue Note
- CUPCAKKE, Mel 4Ever, Frickenmia at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Loren Kramar at le Poisson Rouge
- Oshima Brothers, Louisa Stancioff at Heaven Can Wait
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
Wednesday, June 26
- Justin Timberlake at Madison Square Garden
- A Day to Remember, the Story So Far, Four Year Strong, Pain of Truth at Prudential Center
- Lainey Wilson at Radio City Music Hall
- Caifanes, Cafe Tacvba at SummerStage Central Park
- Emily King at the Damrosch Park Bandshell
- Mdou Moctar, J.R.C.G. at Warsaw
- Paris Paloma, the Army, the Navy at the Bowery Ballroom
- David Archuleta at the Wells Fargo Stage at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Necrot, BAT, Street Tombs at the Meadows
- Horse Lords, Leya, Zoh Amba at le Poisson Rouge
- Ozomatli at the Blue Note
- Stanley Clarke N 4Ever at Sony Hall
- Vanessa Carlton at City Winery NYC
- Leslie Mendelson at the Loft at City Winery
- Bangladeafy, Trace Amount, AFK at Brooklyn Made
- Charles Fox w. the Bobby Sanabria Band, A.J. Croce at the Cutting Room
- Casey Neill at the 11th St. Bar
- Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons, the Grasping Straws at Mercury Lounge
- Jackson Scott at the Francis Kite Club
- Dive Bar Romeos at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, June 27
- Ethel Cain, Teethe at SummerStage Central Park
- Matchbox Twenty, Andy Grammer at Prudential Center
- Roberto Carlos at Radio City Music Hall
- Silversun Pickups at Brooklyn Steel
- Jake Xerxes Fussell, Kath Bloom at le Poisson Rouge
- AJ Mitchell at the Bowery Ballroom
- Gino Vanelli at Sony Hall
- Lola Brooke at Racket NYC
- The Young Fresh Fellows, the Figgs at the Bowery Electric
- The Young Fresh Fellows at Union Pool
- Pronoun, Um, Jennifer? at Baby’s All Right
- Liana Flores at Public Records
- alltheprettythings at the Meadows
- Badfish at Ravel Hotel
- John Gallagher Jr., Bandits on the Run at Brooklyn Made
- Concrete Boys at S.O.B.’s
- Jenny Parrott at the Keep
- Eszter Balint and Friends at Barbès
- The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End
- The Garden State Warriors, the Real Stormin’ Norman Band, Kill Devvils, Brilliant Disguise at Connolly’s Klub 45
- DensityBlackCat at Stitch Bar & Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion