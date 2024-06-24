Choice Music for Summer Nights in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, June 24

A Boogie with da Hoodie, NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, Byron Messia at Madison Square Garden

Sarah McLachlan, Feist at Radio City Music Hall

Wilco at the Beacon Theatre

Yovngchimi, Pressure 9×19, Slayter at the Brooklyn Paramount

Yeat, BNYX at the Brooklyn Mirage

Pvris, Pale Waves, Bruses at Irving Plaza

Ozomatli at the Blue Note

CUPCAKKE, Purp, Mel 4Ever at Elsewhere Rooftop

Angus and Julia Stone at Rough Trade NYC

Leslie Mendelson at the Loft at City Winery

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, June 25

Justin Timberlake at Madison Square Garden

Man with a Mission at Irving Plaza

Searows, runo plum at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Mdou Moctar, J.R.C.G. at the Bowery Ballroom

Stanley Clarke N 4Ever at Sony Hall

Ozomatli at the Blue Note

CUPCAKKE, Mel 4Ever, Frickenmia at Elsewhere Rooftop

Loren Kramar at le Poisson Rouge

Oshima Brothers, Louisa Stancioff at Heaven Can Wait

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Wednesday, June 26

Justin Timberlake at Madison Square Garden

A Day to Remember, the Story So Far, Four Year Strong, Pain of Truth at Prudential Center

Lainey Wilson at Radio City Music Hall

Caifanes, Cafe Tacvba at SummerStage Central Park

Emily King at the Damrosch Park Bandshell

Mdou Moctar, J.R.C.G. at Warsaw

Paris Paloma, the Army, the Navy at the Bowery Ballroom

David Archuleta at the Wells Fargo Stage at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Necrot, BAT, Street Tombs at the Meadows

Horse Lords, Leya, Zoh Amba at le Poisson Rouge

Ozomatli at the Blue Note

Stanley Clarke N 4Ever at Sony Hall

Vanessa Carlton at City Winery NYC

Leslie Mendelson at the Loft at City Winery

Bangladeafy, Trace Amount, AFK at Brooklyn Made

Charles Fox w. the Bobby Sanabria Band, A.J. Croce at the Cutting Room

Casey Neill at the 11th St. Bar

Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons, the Grasping Straws at Mercury Lounge

Jackson Scott at the Francis Kite Club

Dive Bar Romeos at Stitch Bar & Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, June 27