Start July with Rocking Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, July 1
- Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, Kiana Ledé at Barclay’s Center
- Madison Cunningham, LA LOM, John-Robert, Corrente: Beatriz Mira & Tiago Barreiros at SummerStage Central Park
- Pedro the Lion, Flock of Dimes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tuomo & Markus w. Verneri Pohjola at Mercury Lounge
- Grails, Soma at le Poisson Rouge
- The Spits at TV Eye
- Yellow Days, the Jack Moves at Baby’s All Right
- Glasslands at the Kingsland
- Joey Alexander at the Blue Note
- The Narcotix, Cammy Enaharo, Madeleine McQueen, Cheb Brahim at Heaven Can Wait
- —__–____, Morgan Garrett, Macula Dog, Dreamcrusher, Sunk Heaven at Trans-Pecos
- Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis
- The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, July 2
- Hiatus Kaiyote at the Brooklyn Paramount
- UB40, Fastest Land Animal at Sony Hall
- The Spits at TV Eye
- Lacy Sturm at the Brooklyn Monarch
- sign crushes motorist, Olivia O., Casper Hill at le Poisson Rouge
- King Hannah, Nisa at Elsewhere Zone One
- Joey Alexander at the Blue Note
- Theo Kandel, Sarah Gross at Union Pool
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Arthur’s Tavern
- Western Skies at Pete’s Candy Store
- St. Divine at Pangea Front Lounge
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
Wednesday, July 3
- Maroon 5, Maren Morris at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Vini Vici, Ben Nicky at Terminal 5
- The Frights, Ceramic Animal at the Rockaway Hotel
- Flatfoot 56, Criminal Kids, 45 Adapters, Maafa at the Meadows
- Survive Said the Prophet, Softspoken at le Poisson Rouge
- Joey Alexander at the Blue Note
- Scotch Mist, 79.5 at Elsewhere Rooftop
- The Ramblin’ Kind, Pete Mancini & the Hillside Airmen at the 11th St. Bar
- Molly Ruth at Skinny Dennis
- Mulebone at the Bitter End
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Blues People at Terra Blues
- Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, July 4 (Independence Day)
- Matoma, A R I Z O N A, Cherub at Skyline Drive
- Houndmouth at the Rockaway Hotel
- Joey Alexander at the Blue Note
- Laurel Canyon, Genre Is Death, Shira, P.H.O. at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- tvod, Balaclava, Surprise Guest, Cronies at Alphaville
- Leftover Crack at Bar Freda
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion