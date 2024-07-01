Start July with Rocking Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, July 1

Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, Kiana Ledé at Barclay’s Center

Madison Cunningham, LA LOM, John-Robert, Corrente: Beatriz Mira & Tiago Barreiros at SummerStage Central Park

Pedro the Lion, Flock of Dimes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tuomo & Markus w. Verneri Pohjola at Mercury Lounge

Grails, Soma at le Poisson Rouge

The Spits at TV Eye

Yellow Days, the Jack Moves at Baby’s All Right

Glasslands at the Kingsland

Joey Alexander at the Blue Note

The Narcotix, Cammy Enaharo, Madeleine McQueen, Cheb Brahim at Heaven Can Wait

—__–____, Morgan Garrett, Macula Dog, Dreamcrusher, Sunk Heaven at Trans-Pecos

Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis

The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, July 2

Hiatus Kaiyote at the Brooklyn Paramount

UB40, Fastest Land Animal at Sony Hall

The Spits at TV Eye

Lacy Sturm at the Brooklyn Monarch

sign crushes motorist, Olivia O., Casper Hill at le Poisson Rouge

King Hannah, Nisa at Elsewhere Zone One

Joey Alexander at the Blue Note

Theo Kandel, Sarah Gross at Union Pool

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Arthur’s Tavern

Western Skies at Pete’s Candy Store

St. Divine at Pangea Front Lounge

The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Wednesday, July 3

Maroon 5, Maren Morris at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Vini Vici, Ben Nicky at Terminal 5

The Frights, Ceramic Animal at the Rockaway Hotel

Flatfoot 56, Criminal Kids, 45 Adapters, Maafa at the Meadows

Survive Said the Prophet, Softspoken at le Poisson Rouge

Joey Alexander at the Blue Note

Scotch Mist, 79.5 at Elsewhere Rooftop

The Ramblin’ Kind, Pete Mancini & the Hillside Airmen at the 11th St. Bar

Molly Ruth at Skinny Dennis

Mulebone at the Bitter End

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Blues People at Terra Blues

Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, July 4 (Independence Day)