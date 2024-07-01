Home
A R I Z O N A at Governors Ball on 9/25/21 / Everynight Charley

Start July with Rocking Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, July 1

  • Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, Kiana Ledé at Barclay’s Center
  • Madison Cunningham, LA LOM, John-Robert, Corrente: Beatriz Mira & Tiago Barreiros at SummerStage Central Park
  • Pedro the Lion, Flock of Dimes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Tuomo & Markus w. Verneri Pohjola at Mercury Lounge
  • Grails, Soma at le Poisson Rouge
  • The Spits at TV Eye
  • Yellow Days, the Jack Moves at Baby’s All Right
  • Glasslands at the Kingsland
  • Joey Alexander at the Blue Note
  • The Narcotix, Cammy Enaharo, Madeleine McQueen, Cheb Brahim at Heaven Can Wait
  • —__–____, Morgan Garrett, Macula Dog, Dreamcrusher, Sunk Heaven at Trans-Pecos
  • Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis
  • The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
  • Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, July 2

  • Hiatus Kaiyote at the Brooklyn Paramount
  • UB40, Fastest Land Animal at Sony Hall
  • The Spits at TV Eye
  • Lacy Sturm at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • sign crushes motorist, Olivia O., Casper Hill at le Poisson Rouge
  • King Hannah, Nisa at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Joey Alexander at the Blue Note
  • Theo Kandel, Sarah Gross at Union Pool
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Western Skies at Pete’s Candy Store
  • St. Divine at Pangea Front Lounge
  • The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Wednesday, July 3

  • Maroon 5, Maren Morris at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
  • Vini Vici, Ben Nicky at Terminal 5
  • The Frights, Ceramic Animal at the Rockaway Hotel
  • Flatfoot 56, Criminal Kids, 45 Adapters, Maafa at the Meadows
  • Survive Said the Prophet, Softspoken at le Poisson Rouge
  • Joey Alexander at the Blue Note
  • Scotch Mist, 79.5 at Elsewhere Rooftop
  • The Ramblin’ Kind, Pete Mancini & the Hillside Airmen at the 11th St. Bar
  • Molly Ruth at Skinny Dennis
  • Mulebone at the Bitter End
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Blues People at Terra Blues
  • Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn
  • Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, July 4 (Independence Day)

  • Matoma, A R I Z O N A, Cherub at Skyline Drive
  • Houndmouth at the Rockaway Hotel
  • Joey Alexander at the Blue Note
  • Laurel Canyon, Genre Is Death, Shira, P.H.O. at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • tvod, Balaclava, Surprise Guest, Cronies at Alphaville
  • Leftover Crack at Bar Freda
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion