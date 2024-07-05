Home
Enjoy Live Music This Holiday Weekend in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, July 5

  • Anthony Green at Rough Trade NYC
  • Grace Pettis, Robby Hecht at Cafe Wha?
  • Sidiki Diabate at Palladium Times Square
  • Bob James at the Blue Note
  • Rogê at the David Rubenstein Atrium
  • Blackout Shoppers, Two Man Advantage, Loafass, Dr. Ex & the Break-Ups, the Bloody Muffs at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • The Unthinkable, Sugarlife, Female Genius, Diceholes at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, July 6

  • Rezz, Inco, Grabbitz, Digital Ethos, Noer the Boy at the Brooklyn Mirage
  • Bob James at the Blue Note
  • slchld, JHIN at Racket NYC
  • Fresh, Ogbert the Nerd, Um, Jennifer? at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Scott Hellard Guitarmy of One, the Supertones, the Flying Faders at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Lavender Fields at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Joopi, Little Slugger, Komodos, Church Crush, Endearments at 18th Ward Brewing
  • Christian X. Hunter, John S. Hall, Nick Perry, Chihoe Hahn at Two Bridges Luncheonette
  • The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, July 7

  • Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo at the Vogel at the Count Basie Theatre
  • Ezra Collective, Celeste at SummerStage Central Park
  • José Madero at Irving Plaza
  • Shawny Biladen at the Gramercy Theatre
  • AB6IX at Racket NYC
  • Bob James at the Blue Note
  • Joe Bataan at Union Pool
  • Marcela De Campos, Val Kinzler at Mercury Lounge
  • Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues