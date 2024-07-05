Enjoy Live Music This Holiday Weekend in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, July 5

Anthony Green at Rough Trade NYC

Grace Pettis, Robby Hecht at Cafe Wha?

Sidiki Diabate at Palladium Times Square

Bob James at the Blue Note

Rogê at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Blackout Shoppers, Two Man Advantage, Loafass, Dr. Ex & the Break-Ups, the Bloody Muffs at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Unthinkable, Sugarlife, Female Genius, Diceholes at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, July 6

Rezz, Inco, Grabbitz, Digital Ethos, Noer the Boy at the Brooklyn Mirage

Bob James at the Blue Note

slchld, JHIN at Racket NYC

Fresh, Ogbert the Nerd, Um, Jennifer? at Elsewhere Zone One

Scott Hellard Guitarmy of One, the Supertones, the Flying Faders at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Lavender Fields at Pete’s Candy Store

Joopi, Little Slugger, Komodos, Church Crush, Endearments at 18th Ward Brewing

Christian X. Hunter, John S. Hall, Nick Perry, Chihoe Hahn at Two Bridges Luncheonette

The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, July 7