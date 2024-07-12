Guide to the Best Live Music This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ live music events this weekend in New York City. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, July 12
- Michael Franti & Spearhead, Trevor Hall & the Great In-Between at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Donny Osmond at the Beacon Theatre
- NOFX, Codefendants, Shiragirl at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Veil of Maya, Brand of Sacrifice, Gideon, Left to Suffer, Within Destruction, Ten56, Tallah, Cabal, Brat at the Brooklyn Monarch
- The Pharcyde, Slum Village, Breakbeat Lou (Fusicology & Future x Sounds) at Herbert Von King Park
- Kate Hudson at Webster Hall
- jxdn, LØLØ, GUNNAR at Brooklyn Steel
- The Stews, Wim Tapley at Irving Plaza
- Uncle Lucius at Brooklyn Made
- Des Rocs, Young Rising Sons at the Rockaway Hotel
- D Savage, SeptembersRich at the Gramercy Theatre
- Mystery Skulls, Snowblood, Thorne at Racket NYC
- Sid Simons & the Darlings, Bloomsday, Rose Paradise at the Bowery Ballroom
- Cindy Blackman Santana Band at Birdland
- poptropicaslutz!, Father Koi at Baby’s All Right
- The Mooney Suzuki, the Insomniacs at the Bowery Electric
- Swamp Dogg at the Sultan Room
- Lyfe Jennings at City Winery NYC
- Cassandra Jenkins (solo, acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- Upchuck, Stuy, TVOD at Elsewhere Zone One
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The Fuss, the Operators, Foolish Relics at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Spaghetti Eastern Music (solo) at Pangea
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, July 13
- NOFX, Murphy’s Law, Codefendants at the Brooklyn Paramount
- BRESH at SummerStage Central Park
- The Aquabats, Left Alone at Webster Hall
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Lollise, Rich Medina, IAM LOVE at Prospect Park
- The Greeting Committee, Toledo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Cindy Blackman Santana Band at Birdland
- Az at the Gramercy Theatre
- Lachy Doley and Band at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- MIKE’s Young World IV: Earl Sweatshirt, Myaap, Sideshow, Stahhr, Stacy Epps at Herbert Von King Park
- A Great Big Pile of Leaves, DryJacket, Stay Inside at Racket NYC
- argonaut&wasp, Morning Silk at Brooklyn Made
- Frog, Dutch Interior, Alena Spanger at Elsewhere Zone One
- Saweetie, Normani, Maiya the Don , 41, Connie Diiamond, Honey Bxby at the Knockdown Center
- Silent Mass, King Bug, Joyce, Golder, Orange Peel Mystic at 18th Ward Brewing
- Star’s Revenge, Avsha, Emma Jayne, the Dutch Kills, Um, Jennifer?, Alana Markel at Rubulad
- Silver Relics, War Bunnies, Bird Streets at Main Drag Music
- Mabe Fratti at Public Records
- Bees Deluxe at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Fondude at the Bowery Electric
- Ricky Stein, Graham Weber at Pete’s Candy Store
- Phil Gammage, Graham Weber at Pangea Front Lounge
- Brothers Koren and the Kin at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Spaghetti Eastern Electro-Dub 4 at Rockwood Music Hall
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
Sunday, July 14
- Common, Pete Rock at Herbert Von King Park
- Frank Pizarro, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters with Jeff Hall, the Marvelettes, Bill Haley Jr’s Comets, Johnny Farina, the Excellents, the Chiclettes, Vinnie Medugno at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- I AM, Magic System, the Avener, Laurie Darmon, Femi the Scorpion at SummerStage Central Park
- NOFX, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Crazy & the Brains at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Deer Tick at the Rockaway Hotel
- Balaclava, Francie Moon at Tompkins Square Park
- Haiku Seppeku w. NP Presley, the Wigouts, Bedpan Fight, Spike Polite & Sewage NYC, Theo & the London Outfit at the Parkside Lounge
- Dang-It Bobbys at Pete’s Candy Store
- Traditional Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues