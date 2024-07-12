Guide to the Best Live Music This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ live music events this weekend in New York City. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, July 12

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Trevor Hall & the Great In-Between at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Donny Osmond at the Beacon Theatre

NOFX, Codefendants, Shiragirl at the Brooklyn Paramount

Veil of Maya, Brand of Sacrifice, Gideon, Left to Suffer, Within Destruction, Ten56, Tallah, Cabal, Brat at the Brooklyn Monarch

The Pharcyde, Slum Village, Breakbeat Lou (Fusicology & Future x Sounds) at Herbert Von King Park

Kate Hudson at Webster Hall

jxdn, LØLØ, GUNNAR at Brooklyn Steel

The Stews, Wim Tapley at Irving Plaza

Uncle Lucius at Brooklyn Made

Des Rocs, Young Rising Sons at the Rockaway Hotel

D Savage, SeptembersRich at the Gramercy Theatre

Mystery Skulls, Snowblood, Thorne at Racket NYC

Sid Simons & the Darlings, Bloomsday, Rose Paradise at the Bowery Ballroom

Cindy Blackman Santana Band at Birdland

poptropicaslutz!, Father Koi at Baby’s All Right

The Mooney Suzuki, the Insomniacs at the Bowery Electric

Swamp Dogg at the Sultan Room

Lyfe Jennings at City Winery NYC

Cassandra Jenkins (solo, acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC

Upchuck, Stuy, TVOD at Elsewhere Zone One

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The Fuss, the Operators, Foolish Relics at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Spaghetti Eastern Music (solo) at Pangea

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, July 13

NOFX, Murphy’s Law, Codefendants at the Brooklyn Paramount

BRESH at SummerStage Central Park

The Aquabats, Left Alone at Webster Hall

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Lollise, Rich Medina, IAM LOVE at Prospect Park

The Greeting Committee, Toledo at the Bowery Ballroom

Cindy Blackman Santana Band at Birdland

Az at the Gramercy Theatre

Lachy Doley and Band at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

MIKE’s Young World IV: Earl Sweatshirt, Myaap, Sideshow, Stahhr, Stacy Epps at Herbert Von King Park

A Great Big Pile of Leaves, DryJacket, Stay Inside at Racket NYC

argonaut&wasp, Morning Silk at Brooklyn Made

Frog, Dutch Interior, Alena Spanger at Elsewhere Zone One

Saweetie, Normani, Maiya the Don , 41, Connie Diiamond, Honey Bxby at the Knockdown Center

Silent Mass, King Bug, Joyce, Golder, Orange Peel Mystic at 18th Ward Brewing

Star’s Revenge, Avsha, Emma Jayne, the Dutch Kills, Um, Jennifer?, Alana Markel at Rubulad

Silver Relics, War Bunnies, Bird Streets at Main Drag Music

Mabe Fratti at Public Records

Bees Deluxe at Stitch Bar & Blues

Fondude at the Bowery Electric

Ricky Stein, Graham Weber at Pete’s Candy Store

Phil Gammage, Graham Weber at Pangea Front Lounge

Brothers Koren and the Kin at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Spaghetti Eastern Electro-Dub 4 at Rockwood Music Hall

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Sunday, July 14