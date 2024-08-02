Start August with Awesome Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or visit the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, August 2

The Turtles, Jay & the Americans, the Association, Badfinger, the Vogues, the Cowsills at the St. George Theatre

Meshell Ndegeocello, Talibah Safiya at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

$not, Cochise, Fourfive, Baby Kia, Scarlet House, 0500GCSY at Brooklyn Steel

Highly Suspect, Weakened Friends at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Aristocrats at the Gramercy Theatre

Whitney Morgan & the 78s, Taylor Hunnicutt at the Bowery Ballroom

Travis (acoustic duo) at Mercury Lounge

Reyna Tropical at the Sultan Room

Fear, Guida, D.O.A., War on Women at Racket NYC

SeeYouSpaceCowboy, the Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Stateside, Blind Equation at the Hall at Elsewhere

The Rubinoos, the Brad Marino Band at the Bowery Electric

Black Flag at QXT’s

Gemma Laurence, the Heartstrings Project, Jacqueline Hackett at Brooklyn Made

LVL UP, Nicola’s Band, Jobber at Baby’s All Right

Melody Trucks & the Fitzkee Brothers at the Bitter End

The Nihilistics, the Eyesores, the Pepper Kings, Jones Crusher, Suffolk Stranglers at the Kingsland

Double Duece, Joe Jack Talcum, the Johns, Girls Can’t Skate at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Marley Hale, Quinn Devlin, Olivia Ellen Lloyd at Union Pool

Kelley Swindall at Catalyst Records

Scotch Mist at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

The Black Angels NYC, Voodini, the Vibewreckers at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Greg Bank$ at Broadway Pedestrian Plaza

The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, August 3

Ateez at Citi Field

Alex Sonata & TheRio, ALPHA 9, Amy Wiles, anamē, Andrew Bayer b2b Oliver Smith, Genix, Naz at the Rooftop at Pier 17

PJ Morton, the Cavemen. at Beacon Theatre

The Originals at SummerStage Central Park

Beres Hammond at the Coney Island Amphitheater

Lee Fields, Snacktime, the Jazztronauts at Maker Park

Drugdealer, Voyeur, vug & Robbie at the Bowery Ballroom

Capella Grey at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jim Messina at Sony Hall

Mephiskapheles, Inspecter 7 at QXT’s

The Body & Dis Fig, Cel Genesis at le Poisson Rouge

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe w. Weedie Braimah at the Blue Note

LVL UP, Skirts, Zero Point Energy at Baby’s All Right

Reyna Tropical at the Sultan Room

Virginity, Mickey Erg at Rough Trade NYC

David Ramirez, Kirby Brown at Brooklyn Made

Negative Approach, Dropdead, No Time, Mugger at TV Eye

John Cruz at the Bitter End

Beautiful Freaks at Alphaville

Vvii, Sleepy Kitty, Ashton Chase Parents, Dommer at 18th Ward Brewing

Mighty Fine, Girl with a Hawk, the Cynz, Dr. Boat, Roger That at the Parkside Lounge

Leo Lovechild, Only Living Boy, Cult Goddess at Hamilton Fish Pool

Strange Magik at Arthur’s Tavern

Seydurah & Her Avecmoi Band of Blues at Arthur’s Tavern

Emy & the Epix at Stitch Bar & Blues

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

Sunday, August 4