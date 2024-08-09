The Best Summer Concerts in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Note that several concerts originally scheduled for this weekend were postponed or cancelled.
- Jennifer Lopez at Madison Square Garden
- Jennifer Lopez at Prudential Center
- I.M at Irving Plaza
- HyunA at Irving Plaza
Friday, August 9
- Still Woozy, MICHELLE at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Jesse Royal, Anant Pradhan & Larry McDonald, Ayanna Heaven at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- PartyNextDoor at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and the 400 Degreez Band at Brooklyn Bowl
- Wet, Tariq Al-Sabir at the Rockaway Hotel
- Asim Azhar x Aur at Webster Hall
- Incendiary, Soul Blind, Private Mind at the Bowery Ballroom
- C-Kan at Irving Plaza
- Kur at the Gramercy Theatre
- Melvin Seals and JGB at Sony Hall
- The Palms, future.exboyfriend, Lucia Zambetti at Brooklyn Made
- Noun, Mint Green, Night Spins, Kolezanka, Crosslegged, AK & the Hallucinations at Baby’s All Right
- Eszter Balint and Friends at Barbès
- Barbicide, the Skluttz, the Manipulators at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, August 10
- Lindsey Stirling, Walk Off the Earth at Radio City Music Hall
- MC Lyte, Rakim, EPMD, Lola Brooke, Treach, Brand Nubian, CL Smooth at Wingate Park
- Morgan Heritage at SummerStage Central Park
- Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Sinkane, Ushka at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Gorgon City at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Allah-Las, Tall Juan at the Rockaway Hotel
- King’s X, Trope at the Gramercy Theatre
- Juan Wauters, Alici at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Juliana Theory, Atomic Tom, the Unlikely Candidates at Racket NYC
- Albert Bouchard at the Iridium
- Tom the Mail Man at S.O.B.’s
- Juliet Ivy at Brooklyn Made
- Automatic, Mary Jane Dunphe at Baby’s All Right
- Altered Five Blues Band, Joe Louis Walker, Sheryl Youngblood, Blackcat Zydeco w. Dwight Carrier, Alexis P. Suter at Pier 76
- Emo Night Brooklyn at Brooklyn Bowl
- Shane Guerrette, Jordan Dean at Mercury Lounge
- Shilpa Ray, Comet, Dreamcrusher, Paisley Fields, OHYUNG, My Wonderful Boyfriend, P.H.0, Roni at 3 Dollar Bill
- Native Sun, Pons, Shred Flintstone, 95 Bulls, Balaclava at Tompkins Square Park
- 36?, Fire Motel, Mr. Pescado, Julia Kwamya, Corsage at 18th Ward Brewing
- Bebel Gilberto, Francisca Valenzuela, iLE, Bruses at Damrosch Park
- Salt Cathedral, Riobamba at the Dance Floor at Lincoln Center
- Mireya Ramos, Renée Goust and Khylie Rylo at Hearst Plaza
- Nella at Hearst Plaza
- Buscabulla at the Dance Floor at Lincoln Center
- Ginger Winn, Livia, Kablamo, Drive In at Arlene’s Grocery
- Sirsy at the Bitter End
- Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
Sunday, August 11
- Dark Star Orchestra at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Low Cut Connie, Dogpark at the Rockaway Hotel
- Jon B, Vivian Green, Meli’sa Morgan, Horace Brown, Jeff Redd, Funk Flex at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- Evnne at Racket NYC
- Midge Ure at City Winery NYC
- Robber Robber, Pet Fox, This Is Lorelei (solo) at Baby’s All Right
- Cassie Ramone, Sammus, Kahiem Rivera, Balaclava, Sandile, Debbie Dopamine at Starr Bar
- Jeanines, Lightheaded, Motorists at Union Pool
- Winged Wheel, Eric Copeland, Ryley Walker at Union Pool
- The Luca Benedetti Trio at Barbès
- Pinc Louds, Pop Music Fever Dream at Tompkins Square Park
- Skadanks, Lake Laniere, Bufferbrain NYC, 4TA, Ten Ton Mojo at Garibaldi Plaza, Washington Square Park
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- The Hipp Pipps, Dragon Redux, Drip 2.0 at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- SoulCake at Lucky
- Dang-It Bobbys at Pete’s Candy Store
- Selena Tibert at Book Club Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues