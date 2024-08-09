The Best Summer Concerts in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Note that several concerts originally scheduled for this weekend were postponed or cancelled.

Jennifer Lopez at Madison Square Garden

Jennifer Lopez at Prudential Center

I.M at Irving Plaza

HyunA at Irving Plaza

Friday, August 9

Still Woozy, MICHELLE at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Jesse Royal, Anant Pradhan & Larry McDonald, Ayanna Heaven at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

PartyNextDoor at the Brooklyn Paramount

Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and the 400 Degreez Band at Brooklyn Bowl

Wet, Tariq Al-Sabir at the Rockaway Hotel

Asim Azhar x Aur at Webster Hall

Incendiary, Soul Blind, Private Mind at the Bowery Ballroom

C-Kan at Irving Plaza

Kur at the Gramercy Theatre

Melvin Seals and JGB at Sony Hall

The Palms, future.exboyfriend, Lucia Zambetti at Brooklyn Made

Noun, Mint Green, Night Spins, Kolezanka, Crosslegged, AK & the Hallucinations at Baby’s All Right

Eszter Balint and Friends at Barbès

Barbicide, the Skluttz, the Manipulators at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, August 10

Lindsey Stirling, Walk Off the Earth at Radio City Music Hall

MC Lyte, Rakim, EPMD, Lola Brooke, Treach, Brand Nubian, CL Smooth at Wingate Park

Morgan Heritage at SummerStage Central Park

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Sinkane, Ushka at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Gorgon City at the Brooklyn Mirage

Allah-Las, Tall Juan at the Rockaway Hotel

King’s X, Trope at the Gramercy Theatre

Juan Wauters, Alici at the Bowery Ballroom

The Juliana Theory, Atomic Tom, the Unlikely Candidates at Racket NYC

Albert Bouchard at the Iridium

Tom the Mail Man at S.O.B.’s

Juliet Ivy at Brooklyn Made

Automatic, Mary Jane Dunphe at Baby’s All Right

Altered Five Blues Band, Joe Louis Walker, Sheryl Youngblood, Blackcat Zydeco w. Dwight Carrier, Alexis P. Suter at Pier 76

Emo Night Brooklyn at Brooklyn Bowl

Shane Guerrette, Jordan Dean at Mercury Lounge

Shilpa Ray, Comet, Dreamcrusher, Paisley Fields, OHYUNG, My Wonderful Boyfriend, P.H.0, Roni at 3 Dollar Bill

Native Sun, Pons, Shred Flintstone, 95 Bulls, Balaclava at Tompkins Square Park

36?, Fire Motel, Mr. Pescado, Julia Kwamya, Corsage at 18th Ward Brewing

Bebel Gilberto, Francisca Valenzuela, iLE, Bruses at Damrosch Park

Salt Cathedral, Riobamba at the Dance Floor at Lincoln Center

Mireya Ramos, Renée Goust and Khylie Rylo at Hearst Plaza

Nella at Hearst Plaza

Buscabulla at the Dance Floor at Lincoln Center

Ginger Winn, Livia, Kablamo, Drive In at Arlene’s Grocery

Sirsy at the Bitter End

Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

Sunday, August 11