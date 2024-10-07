Live Music for Rocktober Around NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following upcoming concerts in the New York City area. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled.
- Keshi at Madison Square Garden
- Veeze, Karrahbooo, Wizz Havinn, Star Bandz at Terminal 5
- Joba at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown at Racket NYC
Monday, October 7
- Coldplay at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Justin Timberlake at Barclays Center
- Sting, Elew at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Betty Who (acoustic) at the Town Hall
- Julien Baker at Webster Hall
- Kishi Bashi, Sweet Loretta at Warsaw
- Jazmin Bean, Comet at Irving Plaza
- Tom Walker, zachy at Racket NYC
- Samora Pinderhughes at the Blue Note
- Sachiko Kanenobu, Mind Maintenance, Laraaji at le Poisson Rouge
- Imaad Wasif, Shahzad Ismaily, Zoh Amba at Heaven Can Wait
- Split System, TVOD, Puffer, Killer Kin at Berlin
- Ciara Grace, Rachael Sage, Elaine Romanelli, Melanie Murray, Michael Stolar, Nate Hopkins at the Bitter End
- Offensive, Ametropia, Precious Blood w. AJ Knevil at the Parkside Lounge
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion
- Ethan Eubanks at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, October 8
- Justin Timberlake at Prudential Center
- The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Capitol Theatre
- Johnny Marr, James, DJ White at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Thao, Fred Armisen, Fogo Azul, Nina Conti, Epidermis Circus, Tamino, Ellie Steingraeber, Brass Queens at the Town Hall
- Atarashii Gakko! at Terminal 5
- Ravyn Lenae, Arima Ederra at Webster Hall
- Artemas, Asal at Warsaw
- Dasha at the Bowery Ballroom
- Steve Wynn, Tammy Faye Starlite at the Loft at City Winery
- Samora Pinderhughes at the Blue Note
- Birdwatcher at Brooklyn Made
- David Amram, Two Crows for Comfort at the Bitter End
- Delicate Steve, Jackie West at the Sultan Room
- Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine at the 11th St. Bar
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- Tracy Bonham at DUMBO Archway
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, October 9
- Travis Scott at MetLife Stadium
- Billie Eilish, Nat & Alex Wolff at Prudential Center
- The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Capitol Theatre
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Sting, Elew at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Calum Scott at the Beacon Theatre
- FIDLAR, Sugar Pit at Brooklyn Steel
- Loossemble at the Town Hall
- Jake Bugg, Linka Moja at the Bowery Ballroom
- La Luz, Mia Joy at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Brothertiger, Sh4dows at Elsewhere
- Artemas, Asal at Irving Plaza
- Robert Glasper X Questlove w. Common at the Blue Note
- Gene Loves Jezebel, Sumthing Strange, Kingston & Greystarr at the Bowery Electric
- Half Waif, Elori Saxl at Brooklyn Made
- Cordovas at Groove
- Chrissy Costanza & Voilà, Ally Nicholas at Racket NYC
- Delicate Steve, Katy Pinke at the Sultan Room
- Bendik Giske at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
- Buck and a Quarter Band at the Francis Kite Club
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Adjua Ajamu
Thursday, October 10
- Stevie Wonder at Madison Square Garden
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Sting, Elew at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Ben Platt at National Sawdust
- Brett Young, Restless Road, Owen Riegling at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Tony Ann at the Town Hall
- Nick Lowe, Los Straightjackets at the Bowery Ballroom
- The California Honeydrops at Webster Hall
- Sofía Rei, Daymé Arocena, Xenia Rubinos, Gaby Moreno, Mireya Ramos, Charo Bogarín, Juana Luna at le Poisson Rouge
- Bilal, Madison McFerrin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Moss, Hey, Nothing at Irving Plaza
- Robert Glasper X Questlove w. Common at the Blue Note
- Mustafa, Naomi Sharon, Baby Rose, Alicia Creti at the Knockdown Center
- KOKOROKO at Warsaw
- Little Stranger, Joe Samba, Jarv, Damn Skippy at Brooklyn Bowl
- Oh He Dead, Virg at Mercury Lounge
- Richie Kotzen at the Iridium
- Christopher Ardra at Drom
- Chris Bergson at the Bitter End
- Thesaurus Rex, NORY at Brooklyn Made
- Washer Dryer, Hannah Winkler, Emily Frembgen at Heaven Can Wait
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues