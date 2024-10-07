Live Music for Rocktober Around NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following upcoming concerts in the New York City area. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled.

Keshi at Madison Square Garden

Veeze, Karrahbooo, Wizz Havinn, Star Bandz at Terminal 5

Joba at the Bowery Ballroom

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown at Racket NYC

Monday, October 7

Coldplay at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Justin Timberlake at Barclays Center

Sting, Elew at the Brooklyn Paramount

Betty Who (acoustic) at the Town Hall

Julien Baker at Webster Hall

Kishi Bashi, Sweet Loretta at Warsaw

Jazmin Bean, Comet at Irving Plaza

Tom Walker, zachy at Racket NYC

Samora Pinderhughes at the Blue Note

Sachiko Kanenobu, Mind Maintenance, Laraaji at le Poisson Rouge

Imaad Wasif, Shahzad Ismaily, Zoh Amba at Heaven Can Wait

Split System, TVOD, Puffer, Killer Kin at Berlin

Ciara Grace, Rachael Sage, Elaine Romanelli, Melanie Murray, Michael Stolar, Nate Hopkins at the Bitter End

Offensive, Ametropia, Precious Blood w. AJ Knevil at the Parkside Lounge

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw

Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion

Ethan Eubanks at the Red Lion

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, October 8

Justin Timberlake at Prudential Center

The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Capitol Theatre

Johnny Marr, James, DJ White at the Brooklyn Paramount

Thao, Fred Armisen, Fogo Azul, Nina Conti, Epidermis Circus, Tamino, Ellie Steingraeber, Brass Queens at the Town Hall

Atarashii Gakko! at Terminal 5

Ravyn Lenae, Arima Ederra at Webster Hall

Artemas, Asal at Warsaw

Dasha at the Bowery Ballroom

Steve Wynn, Tammy Faye Starlite at the Loft at City Winery

Samora Pinderhughes at the Blue Note

Birdwatcher at Brooklyn Made

David Amram, Two Crows for Comfort at the Bitter End

Delicate Steve, Jackie West at the Sultan Room

Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine at the 11th St. Bar

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Tracy Bonham at DUMBO Archway

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, October 9

Travis Scott at MetLife Stadium

Billie Eilish, Nat & Alex Wolff at Prudential Center

The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Capitol Theatre

Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall

Sting, Elew at the Brooklyn Paramount

Calum Scott at the Beacon Theatre

FIDLAR, Sugar Pit at Brooklyn Steel

Loossemble at the Town Hall

Jake Bugg, Linka Moja at the Bowery Ballroom

La Luz, Mia Joy at the Hall at Elsewhere

Brothertiger, Sh4dows at Elsewhere

Artemas, Asal at Irving Plaza

Robert Glasper X Questlove w. Common at the Blue Note

Gene Loves Jezebel, Sumthing Strange, Kingston & Greystarr at the Bowery Electric

Half Waif, Elori Saxl at Brooklyn Made

Cordovas at Groove

Chrissy Costanza & Voilà, Ally Nicholas at Racket NYC

Delicate Steve, Katy Pinke at the Sultan Room

Bendik Giske at the David Rubenstein Atrium

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Buck and a Quarter Band at the Francis Kite Club

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Adjua Ajamu

Thursday, October 10