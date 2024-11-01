Celebrating 10 Years of Allie X

Gothic pop music might sound like a niche genre, and Allie X might have her devoted cult following, but the art this singer-songwriter makes can effortlessly be enjoyed by everyone.

Toronto native Allie X has been in the music industry for roughly a decade. She moved to Los Angeles in 2013 to begin recording with Canadian producer Cirkut and then shortly released her single “Catch,” which was Katy Perry approved.

Following that, the dark pop singer-songwriter released her first LP CollXtion I in 2015, an album that displayed more of the artsy side of her. Sound familiar? While Allie X is eccentric in her own ways, when Lady Gaga debuted on the scene, she felt like she could relate to the pop phenom and breathe a sigh of relief that there was an artist out there who was putting an avant-garde twist on the mainstream world.

Her next full-length project was 2020’s Cape God, which elevated her ambitious career to another level. The album, an even darker side of Allie X, met pop standards but captured a moody electronica feel, and songs like “Fresh Laundry” and “Devil I Know” showcased more somber tropes.

Now, roughly 10 years later since her debut, Allie X is ready to fully immerse herself into the new techno-esque, experimental-sounding album A Girl with No Face. It’s out now and ready to gain traction. The singer was met with the critics’ support on this album along with a long-listed nomination for Canada’s 2024 Polaris Music Prize.

Allie X continues to move full steam ahead with this new project, and The Aquarian’s Robert Frezza sat down with the pop starlet to talk about it, as well as her place in the 2024 music world.

Was Lady Gaga the biggest influence on you? If so, why?

Not the biggest influence, no. I was influenced by her, though. When she debuted, I saw something in her that I saw in myself – a theatricality and an eccentricity. It was helpful to see how that translated to a commercial pop career.

Why did you name the new album Girl with No Face?

It’s the name of a song on the album and felt appropriate for the name of the work. Having made most of this album in a room by myself, I felt ‘haunted’ by some sort of force that came through me in these songs. I think of the girl with no face as that force.

Were you aiming for an eighties resurgence sound especially with the new album? I hear Depeche Mode a bit.

I was very influenced by the new wave and post punk sound in the early eighties, particularly coming out of the UK. Depeche Mode is in there for sure.

Who helped produce the new album?

Justin Meldal-Johnsen did additional production at the end.

You’ve written for Troye Sivan among a slew of other musicians. What was/is the most challenging aspect of working with others?

Working with others is easier in many ways! It’s just harder to distill my vision when I’m trying to compromise with someone else.

Why start the album off with “Weird World” – and what is the song about?

It’s about realizing that the world is insane and the power in knowing that.

What kind of statement are you making with “Off with Her Tits”?

LOL – I don’t know that I’m trying to make a statement. [I’m] just singing about my feelings.

Any last words or even misconceptions you may want to clear up about yourself or your artistry?

Not really. I think my fans have a pretty good idea about who I am at my core. At this point in my career I feel a unity between my soul and the pop music I write and how I deliver it to the world. It’s a nice feeling.

What is next for you?

Another record, touring, swimming in various cold waters…

