Rocking the Weekend with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, November 8

Ha*Ash at the United Palace Theatre

Thee Sacred Souls, Thee Heart Tones at Brooklyn Paramount

Sammy Rae & the Friends, Smoke Ring at Terminal 5

The Disco Biscuits at Brooklyn Steel

Tank and the Bangas at the Blue Note

Hasan Raheem at Irving Plaza

Flamingosis, Diastrata, Ethno at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Orla Gartland, Emma Harner at the Bowery Ballroom

Lankum, John Francis Flynn at Warsaw

Carbon Leaf at Racket NYC

James Vincent McMorrow, Young Jesus at Brooklyn Made

Blitzen Trapper, Louisa Stancioff at Baby’s All Right

Cris Jacobs at the Cutting Room

SonReal at the Market Hotel

Fever 333, Zulu, Move, Hue at the Brooklyn Monarch

Pig, Stoneburner, Unitcode: Machine at the Bowery Electric

Las Migas at le Poisson Rouge

Traitrs, House of Harm at the Meadows

Ava Della Pietra at the Cutting Room

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music, FC INC, Hyperdolls at Mercury Lounge

Thus Love, Robber Robber at Elsewhere Zone One

Mary Shelley, Trophy Wife, Russian Baths at Main Drag Music

Soraia, Industry Darlings, Hard Nips at Berlin

The Record Players NYC, Mighty Dan Gerous, Joy Buzzer, Strange Neighbors, Bubble, the Cynz, the Midnight Callers at the Parkside Lounge

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, November 9

David Gilmour at Madison Square Garden

Iron Maiden, the Hu at Prudential Center

TGT (Tyrese, Ginuwine & Tank), Bell Biv DeVoe, Silk at Barclays Center

Lucinda Williams at the Capitol Theatre

Three Dog Night at the St. George Theatre

The Garden, Cowgirl Clue, Slater, 3l3d3p at the Brooklyn Paramount

Sammy Rae & the Friends, Pattie Gonia at Terminal 5

The Disco Biscuits at Brooklyn Steel

Tank and the Bangas at the Blue Note

Houndmouth, Sports Team at Webster Hall

Lankum, John Francis Flynn at Warsaw

Marvelous 3 at Irving Plaza

Craig Finn (solo) at le Poisson Rouge

Leif Vollebekk at the Bowery Ballroom

Night Tapes, James K at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Pure Hell, Minority Threat, YDI, Ache, Maafa, Soji, Lake Lanier at the Brooklyn Monarch

James Vincent McMorrow, Young Jesus at Brooklyn Made

Caloncho at Racket NYC

Joe Bouchard Band at the Iridium

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

David Higgins at Groove

Christopher Paul Stelling at Sleepwalk

John-Robert, Gabe Goodman at Mercury Lounge

Beau at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

The Anderson Council, Valley Lodge, the dt’s, Dave Rave, Wendy Ip, Eytan Mirsky at the Parkside Lounge

The Deep Drags, Rick Kingo w. Cherry Fez, Curtis Suburban, Lieder, Matt and Mike, David D’Alessio at the Parkside Lounge

Vic Thrill at Pete’s Candy Store

Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store

Iconicide, Deicon, Blackout Shoppers, Tomorrow’s Dream at Tompkins Square Park

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Caleb Caudle & the Sweet Critters, Olivia Ellen Lloyd at Groove

The Tangiers Blues Band at Arthur’s Tavern

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, November 10