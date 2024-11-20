Sammy Rae & Friends Crash Into NYC (& They Need to Again Soon!)

Terminal 5 has hosted some stellar acts, but Sammy Rae & Friends put on a show that is second to none. Back on November 8, the rockers shook up the club for fans of all kind. It was a rock concert for everyone; a rock concert for the people of New York City with the most Big Apple ethos laced into every moment, every song, all the production, all of the energy. Pearls were everywhere, a saxophonist with a ‘dare you to move’ tattoo was grooving, the camaraderie among bandmates was palpable, and the fans were having a blast. The crowd interaction was immaculate. The colorful, genuine warmth radiated off the stage and was absorbed by the Big Apple fans in attendance. Here is a visual recap courtesy of the great Ehud Lazin:

Sammy Rae

Photos by Ehud Lazin

Sub Radio

