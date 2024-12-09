A Benefit For Jesse Malin at The Beacon Theatre / December 2, 2024

One week ago today, the Big Apple saw the second of two special nights at The Beacon Theatre come alive. There was a lot of warmth and love felt in the Beacon for Jesse Malin, a NYC music mainstay who is recovering from a rare spinal cord stroke suffered in May of 2023. He returned to the stage for the first time since that health crisis on Sunday night for the first of two benefit shows with a slew of his musician friends. The second night, which was attended, was an emotional and musical treat for everyone there.

The show – filled with covers of Malin-penned hits and tribute and more – began promptly 8:00 p.m. with actor/musician/SNL alum Fred Armisen introducing Butch Walker who played a solo acoustic cover of “Aftermath.” Next up was Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner who played piano on “When You’re Young.” This was followed by Rickie Lee Jones on acoustic guitar (accompanied by Don Dilego) performing “Cycles” – one of the few songs performed that were not penned by Malin. Then came Eugene Hutz (vocals and acoustic guitar) and Sergey Ryabtsev (violin) of Gogol Bordello to perform the great Jesse Malin track “Here’s The Situation,” as well as Agnostic Front’s “Victim of Pain.” Just like that the curtain came down and the stripped-down guest portion of the show concluded before a brief intermission. It wasn’t too much later when Jim Jarasmuch introduced Jesse Malin himself and his band, of which began the next hour-and-15 minutes that treated the audience to a chance to really get to know Malin as he is today.

Jesse walks with a walker and sat for most of the show (as did his band in a nice touch), but he was able to stand at the microphone at times, and just watching him stand was a triumph for all who were there. While his physical recovery is ongoing, he has lost nothing in his playing, singing, or personality. He told a lot of New York City music stories to everyone’s delight.

Photo by Ehud Lazin

He and his band sounded great, and in a less physical show one can focus on how good the songwriting and the music is. (He is certainly deserving of a much wider following based on the quality of his songs, and I kept thinking that his storytelling reminded me a little bit of a NYC version of Ray Davies.) After a 15 song set, Malin then exited the stage while his band remained. Then the electric guest portion of the show resumed. Actor Matt Dillon introduced J. Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. who covered “Brooklyn,” before Willie Nile came out and performed “All The Way From Moscow.” Tommy Stinson, the bass player from The Replacements, traded his bass for a Telecaster to perform a great rendition of “Riding The Subway.” Jakob Dylan, leader of The Wallflowers and son of Bob Dylan, also donned a Telecaster while singing Jesse Malin’s “Don’t Let Them Take You Down.”

Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz played piano and sang the Crows’ song “A Long December.” David Immergluck, “Immy,” of the Counting Crows also sat in with Malin’s band most of the night. Jarascmuch then returned to introduce Lucinda Williams, who is also recovering from a stroke, to perform her song “New York Comeback” – quite a fitting choice for the occasion. The Hold Steady took over the stage for a frenetic cover of “Death Star” before Jesse’s band took the stage again and were joined by Danny Clinch, legendary rock photographer by day (and night) and part time musician in his own right, to sing Malin’s “Almost Grown.” Butch Walker came back out after that with a Telecaster – the favorite guitar of the night, I guess – for a driving version of “In The Modern World.”

Dillon took to the stage again to reintroduce Jesse Malin for the final portion of the show. He was first joined by Diane Gentile to perform “Greener Pastures,” then Hutz returned to do a duet of “You Know It’s Dark When Atheists Start To Pray.” The traditional ‘let’s get everyone on the stage for the finale’ was a rollicking cover of The Ramones “Do You Remember Rock ‘N” Roll Radio?” – with the addition of Santa Claus, who perhaps made everyone in the house remember that it was that time of year, the season of singing and gift-giving.

What a wonderful gift it is that Jesse Malin is still here and still giving his gift of music to all of us, all of his fans. We are forever wishing him all the best.

Photo by Ehud Lazin