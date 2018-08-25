Metalcore band We Came As Romans announced the passing of lead singer, Kyle Pavone, 28, earlier today.

In a statement via Twitter, the band wrote, “Today music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came as Romans,. Kyle’s tragic loss came too early is his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent. In lieu of flowers, we will be providing information regarding charity donations this coming week. The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief. Will I Be Remembered or Will I Be Lost in Loving Eyes?”

Pavone, a Michigan native, had acted as the clean vocalist for the band since 2008, appearing on all five of the band’s album’s — their third full-length, Tracing Back Roots, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.