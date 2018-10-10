BLACK THE SKY—Brick, NJ

Last weekend, my band, Rahway, shared the stage with a bad-ass band out of Brick, NJ, who call themselves Black the Sky. Both of us opened for KIX over at Starland Ballroom. I didn’t know what to expect from these guys because I’ve never heard of them before this show. They kick ass with some grungy guitar riffs supported by killer vocals from Jarod Richardson. I hate comparing bands, but they reminded me of a Jersey version of early Alice In Chains. Killer vocals!

Baptized by the sounds inside the “Electric Church of Psycofunkadelic Grungalism,” Central Jersey’s power-trio consisting of lead guitarist Jack Gaydos, bassist Jimmy Davis, and drummer Beckett Grealish heard the call and came together to form a new rock and roll congregation only a couple of years ago in 2016. Heavily influenced by the music of my bud Dug Pinnick and his band, King’s X, which is something you don’t hear every day, the trio worked for almost a year developing the heavy, dark, dirty riffs and massive grooves that would lay the foundation for their new sonic temple that they call Black the Sky. A few of these songs were recorded and fell into the hands of a North Jersey guy named Jarod Richardson, who would become the new head honcho for Black the Sky. Along with his impassioned lyrics, soulful voice and powerful unhinged screams, Jarod would further complement the trio by adding dimensions of his own to the band.

Black the Sky united for the first time in June of 2017. The band is so new that there wasn’t much to listen to online except a demo version of the song “Deep Inside” and live versions of the songs “Winds of Waves” and “New Days Dawn”. These boys need to put this stuff on wax soon! After hearing and seeing the raw versions, I’d love to hear the produced versions of these songs. Keep an eye out for Black the Sky and visit them on Facebook.com/BlacktheSkyMusic.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

Big weekend coming up when it comes to local shows! Friday night, my brothers from Brand of Julez and Ronin will be opening for the mighty Buckcherry at Starland Ballroom in Slayerville this Friday night (10/12). Brand of Julez spent most of this summer on the road, so this will be a great home show for them. The boys from Ronin don’t play as much. It actually seems that they only get together to play Starland shows only. Regardless, get over to Starland Ballroom Friday night to see Brand of Julez and Ronin with Buckcherry. For discounted tickets to this show, visit Facebook.com/BrandofJulez or Facebook.com/WeAreRonin.

Saturday night (10/13), Michael Camp and his Jersey Campfires Presents will be hosting an all-day event at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ, for what he is calling “Campstock 2018”. The inaugural event will feature my buds from Orbynot, Another Distraction, Drifting Figures, my hometown brethren THESE WOLVES, Under Blood Red Skies, Steel Spade Syndicate, Fuzzy Coleman and Last Martyr. That’s an action-packed Saturday if you’re cool with listening and watching music all day. For more info on Campstock 2018, visit debonairmusichall.showare.com.

And finally, if you need a change of scenery from Teaneck on Saturday, take a ride down the Parkway over to Dingnbatz in Clifton, NJ for this year’s “Ride For Dime Event”. Yes, that Dime! This year’s event features my brothers from Negative Sky, Pychoprism, Dissentience, Scars of Envy, Aurin, JawsNJ, Human Decline and hosted by the lovely Mistress Juliya and adult star, Jasmine St. Clair. Proceeds from this year’s “Ride For Dime” event go to Marines Care, an organization providing benevolent assistance nationwide to “all” wounded military members on active duty and veterans as well as their families who are experiencing hardship. For more info on this year’s “Ride For Dime” event, visit DingbatzNJ.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

10/10—Rory D’Lasnow/Rachel Miller—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/11—Cuddlepasta and Kieran/Foggy Fresh (fka Krispy Kreme)/Money Maker Mike—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

10/12—Lane Six Presents: House of Lords/Spider Rockets/Forgotten Oath/The Bailey Project/Frontline—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/12—Buckcherry/Brand of Julez/Ronin—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

10/12—Rusted/6 Gun Sound/No Bad Days—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

10/13—Jersey Campfires Presents: Campstock 2018 featuring Orbynot/Another Distraction/Drifting Figures/THESE WOLVES/Under Blood Red Skies/Steel Spade Syndicate/Fuzzy Coleman/Last Martyr—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/13—Negative Sky/Pychoprism/Dissentience/Scars of Envy/Aurin/Jaws NJ/Human Decline—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/13—Vedic—Irish Wolf Pub, Scranton, PA

10/18—Tyler Hilton/Marly Kay—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/18—Mercy Union/Pkew Pkew Pkew/Red City Radio/The Penske File—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

10/19—Lane Six Presents: Zebra—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/19—“Minister of Metal” Presents TEMPT/Metalland/Marvin Sunk/No Phizz/Kenny K and the Way—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

10/20—Rahway/Puddle of Mudd—One Centre Square, Easton, PA

10/20—Don Jamieson/Barren/Scottish Windows/Signal 7—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

10/21—Jaded Past—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

10/21—Shiwan Khan/The Rebellion Lost—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/21—Dead Fish Handshake/Stabbing Westward—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

10/24—Tantric/Wayland/Paralandra/Talia—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/26—Big Redd Memorial Show featuring Sygnal To Noise/Out Of Bounds/Uni V. Sol/Ropetree/Sekond Skyn—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

10/26—Kip Winger—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

10/28—High Anxiety/Why Lions?/The Jersey Panic—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/2—One-Eyed Jack/Splintered Sunlight—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

11/17—Monroe reunion show—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ