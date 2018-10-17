The Jersey Shore’s first ever country duo, Williams Honor announce third annual Hometown Halloween Spooktacular with all-star band October 31 in Asbury Park, and return to New York City at City Vineyard on November 17 after sold out MSG performance with neighborhood Hall of Famers, Bon Jovi.

It’s been a hell of a year for Gordon Brown and partner Reagan Richards, and they show no signs of slowing down. While the duo spends a lot of time down in Nashville, they are back for a couple of high profile shows that are bound to sell out quickly.

Williams Honor has announced two headline area shows while home working on their new album. The third annual Williams Honor Hometown Halloween Spooktacular with their full all-star band featuring Ron Haney, Arne Wendt, David Halpern, Bobby Mahoney, Scott Bradoka, Nick Douglas, plus special guests, takes place on the Asbury Park Boardwalk at McLoone’s Supper Club on Wednesday night, October 31. Attendees can come in costume if they desire and are entered into a grand prize costume contest while getting to hear WH’s vast array of influences in the form of “not so typical” modern and classic country music.

The duo has also announced their return trip to NYC debuting brand new material on Saturday, November 17 as part of City Vineyard’s Voices on the Hudson series. The acoustic performance will take place in a beautiful, intimate setting, with food and drink served while overlooking the gorgeous scenery of the Hudson River and New York City skyline.

This will be the first time they play New York City after their “dream come true” Madison Square Garden sold-out performance opening for hometown heroes and newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, Bon Jovi. “It was even better than we could have imagined,” said Brown, “growing up in that shadow and then actually getting to stand on that stage, we’ll take that with us forever.”

It has already been quite a ride in the past three years Williams Honor have been together. They’ve released two singles to country radio, touring nationally and visiting radio stations live on-air, hitting the Top 30 on the Music Row Country Breakout Chart with their second single “No Umbrella” (No. 27). Their video for “Send It To Me” (shot on location in Asbury Park and Nashville) won 2018 Best Music Video at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival.

“We have experienced so much together touring everywhere,” says Reagan, “but the unbelievable support from country radio across the nation, and of course our beloved WHArmy is truly priceless. We’re carving our careers the only way we know how, by writing good songs, making good records, getting out there to perform and connect with a true passionate audience. It’s been gratifying. I’m like a kid at Christmas counting the days until we can release the new album!”

WH had significant support from over 50 stations and featured television broadcasts on Nashville’s FOX17, NBC Today in Nashville, and Spotlight NJ with Della Crews on NJNEWS12. Earlier this year, they were asked to “ride” through the streets of their musical hometown performing their singles on top of the Light of Day parade float which won third place during the Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Their self-titled, debut album has become the only country album ever to have national charting singles written in Nashville and New Jersey and produced and recorded on the Jersey Shore.

“G & R” as the WHArmy affectionately call them, have been working on their second album in Nashville and New Jersey for the last few months, with Gordon producing once again. A new single is planned for early 2019.

Tickets for the Wednesday, October 31 Williams Honor’s third annual Hometown Halloween Spooktacular are on sale now at: timmcloonessupperclub.com/events.

Doors at 6 p.m., show time at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Saturday, November 17 Williams Honor show at City Vineyard are now on sale at cityvineyardnyc.com/williams-honor-at-city-vineyard-11-17. Doors at 4:30 p.m., and show time at 8:30 p.m.

For more information on Williams Honor, head over to their website at williamshonor.com.