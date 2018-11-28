THE NEVERENDS – New Milford, NJ

I thought that I might have written about these guys before, but it seems that I haven’t. The name of the band is The Neverends and I saw that they were performing at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, N.J. this Sunday night (12/2). So, I decided to give them a listen and I got to hear their latest single, which they released this past August, called “Split My Head.” I really enjoyed this track and felt immediately that Indie Rock was back after listening to it. The band also released an EP in 2015 called Monkey Man, featuring the songs “Lemon Juice,” “Chill Song” and “Crop Tops and Cherry Pops,” which set more of an alt-rock tone for the band.

The Neverends are an indie and alternative rock band from New Milford. You can’t get any more North Jersey than New Milford. Influenced by bands like The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys and Rush, The Neverends have created a unique sound with their original material complete with melodic bass lines, harmonic guitar riffs, and elaborate drum patterns. Since earning opportunities performing at top-notched venues like American Beauty in NYC, The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, just naming a few, The Neverends have become no strangers to putting on an energetic and enticing performances that pull in a variety of different crowds to their shows. The Neverends consist of singer and guitarist Myles Yambao, lead guitarist Stephen Pale, bassist Gerassimos Giannoulis and drummer Tyler Becker. Having known each other since middle school, the band’s chemistry is just one of the many factors that make each of their live performances incredibly powerful.

As I mentioned earlier, The Neverends released their Monkey Man EP in 2015. That EP can be streamed on Bandcamp and purchased at any upcoming show. Their latest single “Split My Head” can also be streamed on Bandcamp. It’s definitely something worth listening to. Catch The Neverends live at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, N.J. this Sunday night or visit Facebook.com/TheNeverendsBand for more info.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brother, Steve Bello just landed a great gig opening for the mighty ‘80s band Warrant at Starland Ballroom in Slayerville, N.J. on Friday, March 22. Steve will probably hate me for saying this, but Warrant hasn’t been the same since their fearless leader Jani Lane passed away in 2011. Nevertheless, their current singer, Rob Mason is a local guy from New York City, and will be singing all of the Warrant classics. Besides, you want to go and support guitar whiz Steve Bello and his band, as well as, my buds from Mikell’s Plot, Raftree, and Sweet Sienna, who will also be opening that night. For more info or to purchase discounted tickets, visit SteveBelloRocks.com.

Although, Pinktober has already come and gone, Under My Skin For Life Foundation and the Minister of Metal have found a way to raise money for breast cancer awareness in December with a concert called Rockin’ Pink 2 at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, N.J. on Dec. 8. Performing the event will be Googles Paesano, No Phizz, Metal Land, Out of Bounds, of course, Tattoo Tony’s band Broken Past, my brothers from Metal Life Crisis and Negative Sky. Even though this event makes more sense in October, it’s still a great cause! For more info, visit BrightonBar.com.

And finally, a couple of weeks ago, my bros from Killcode released the second music video from their Trilogy series directed by David Swajeski and produced by Maryanne Grisz. The song is called “Pull It Off,” a mellow ballad with the video only featuring my brothers, singer Tom Morrissey and guitarist DC Gonzalez. This might be the lightest piece of music I’ve ever heard from Killcode and I kind of liked it! For more info on Killcode, visit Killcode.net.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

