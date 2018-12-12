BRIAN RIGBY BAND – Hoboken, NJ

Brian Rigby Band is not the typical band that I would normally write about, but I really liked the music I heard from his Spotify page, and he’s a North Jersey guy. So, why not give him the spotlight this week? I noticed that Brian and his band were performing at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck this Saturday night (12/15) and was curious as to what he sounded like. I got to listen to Brian’s latest single, “Pick My Strings In The Sun” and “Hoboken Nights,” which had a Billy Joel-feel to it. These songs rocked, and you can really feel where Brian was going with his songwriting on these songs. I would love to see Brian Rigby and Bobby Mahoney do a show together.

After years of attempting classical trumpet, Rigby started playing guitar at the ripe young age of 13 and quickly rose to prominence as a professional musician and band leader in his hometown of Madison. Initially performing with various local cover bands, he formed his own solo band at the age of 16 and recruited long-time friend and sax player, Simon Pajaro, and former Berklee student, Kevin Myers. The band took off and started making a name for itself on the Jersey music scene, particularly in Hoboken. Rigby continued studying classical trumpet and the music industry for two years at James Madison University while writing, recording, and booking an ongoing east coast tour for his band. Now, he focuses on writing and performing. Rigby has been shaking up the modern music industry with his performance and attitude. He’s inspired by the working-class writing styles of Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen, along with the blazing blues-infused rock and roll guitar style of Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Brian handles all of the lead guitar and vocal duties while he’s backed by guitarist Sam Passe, bassist Greg Schettino, drummer Evan Hunsberger and saxophonist Simon Pajaro, collectively known as the Brian Rigby Band.

A Brian Rigby Band show is a communal gathering celebrating hard work, friendship, love, sadness, despair, and the life we live together as neighbors through relatable, emotionally heavy, and fun rock and soul. Brian and his band would love to have you join their family! What a bunch of hippies! Anyway, you can catch the Brian Rigby Band at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck this Saturday night, or check them out online via Spotify or by logging onto BrianRigbyBand.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My fellow Saddle Brookian, Darren Fisher and his band These Wolves have a great new music video out for their latest single, “No Ocean.” The video was filmed and edited by Alex Kouvatsos from Blackwolf Imaging, and let’s just say the video is very wet. The song kicks ass, just like everything else I’ve heard so far from These Wolves. Yes, I am loving these guys! They remind me of Chevelle. Check out the video for “No Ocean” on YouTube. For more info on These Wolves, visit TheseWolves.com.

My bud, Tommy Zamp from the band Circus Life, wrote a song for a possible Netflix series. Tommy’s music is set to be the soundtrack for the show. So, hopefully Netflix does pick the show up, if it hasn’t already, and we can all binge watch and listen to Tommy Zamparelli’s music. For more info on Tommy Zamp, visit Facebook.com/TommyZamp. And finally, my pals from NYC’s Blameshift have released some new music in the form of a single called “My Own Worst Enemy.” The song is awesome! Singer Jenny Mann’s vocals are the best on the scene. She can certainly give Amy Lee a run for her money. “My Own Worst Enemy” is now being streamed on Spotify and YouTube and can be downloaded on iTunes. For more info on Blameshift or to hear “My Own Worst Enemy,” visit Facebook.com/blameshift.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

12/13—The Brams Hill Band/Hadar Baron/Animal/Clayton Ellis—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/14—Lieder—Roxy and Duke’s Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ

12/15—Brian Rigby Band—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/16—See Plus/Mykesoul Collective—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/16—Lunatic Fringe’s Nightmare Before Christmas/Cold Blooded Capitol—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/20—Olive & the Pitz/Naked Hugs/Tim Sorbs—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/21—The Guitar Collective 2018: Angel Vivaldi/Nita Strauss/Among Us—House of Independents, Asbury Park, NJ

12/21—That Metal Show Annual Christmas Party—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/22—Doyle of The Misfits/Robots and Monsters/Resurge/Miserable By Nature— Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/22—Headbangers Holiday Hell featuring Mike LePond’s Silent Assassins/ Attacker/ Power Theory—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/23—Mind Hazard/Blue Lizard/Hudson County Chaos/Half-Nelson—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/29—Morningside Lane/Bedroom Band/The Bluechips—Connolly’s, NYC

12/29—Metal Life Crisis/Midnite Hellion—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/30—One 7-8/Nine Eighteen/Goodbye Berlin/Lindsey Candler Band—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/18/18—Cara Crash and Crash NY/The Sugar Skull Gypsys—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ