Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Cream of the Cinematic Crop

10 Best Big Budget Films

  1. Crazy Rich Asians
  2. Widows
  3. Bohemian Rhapsody
  4. Green Book
  5. Vice
  6. Black Panther
  7. Destroyer
  8. The Hate U Give
  9. Love, Simon
  10. BlacKkKlansman

 

Big Budgets Honorable Mention

  1. Ready Player One
  2. Beirut
  3. The Girl in the Spider’s Web
  4. First Man
  5. Superfly
  6. Life of the Party
  7. Uncle Drew
  8. Ben Is Back
  9. Incredibles 2
  10. The Equalizer 2
  11. Sicario: Day of the Soldado
  12. The Other Side of the Wind
  13. Ocean’s 8
  14. A Wrinkle in Time
  15. Night School

 

10 Best Independent Films

  1. Eighth Grade
  2. Monsters and Men
  3. Private Life
  4. Sorry to Bother You
  5. If Beale Street Could Talk
  6. Blindspotting
  7. Skate Kitchen
  8. Assassination Nation
  9. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  10. Gemini

 

Independent Films Honorable Mention

  1. Borg vs. McEnroe
  2. Tyrel
  3. Chappaquiddick
  4. Upgrade
  5. Bad Samaritan
  6. Mid90s
  7. Roxanne Roxanne
  8. Kings
  9. Support the Girls
  10. Vox Lux
  11. Nappily Ever After
  12. Supercon
  13. Unbroken: Path to Redemption
  14. Samson
  15. Midnight Sun

 

10 Best Foreign Films

  1. Revenge(France)
  2. Cold War(Poland)
  3. Roma(Mexico)
  4. Shoplifters(Japan)
  5. The Guilty(Denmark)
  6. On Her Shoulders(Iraq)
  7. The Citizen(Hungary)
  8. The Resistance Banker(The Netherlands)
  9. I Am Not a Witch (Zambia)
  10. The Road Movie (Russia)

 

Foreign Films Honorable Mention

  1. Mirai(Japan)
  2. Under the Tree(Iceland)
  3. Girl(Belgium)
  4. The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl(Japan)
  5. Searching for Ingmar Bergman(Sweden)
  6. Kinshasha Makambo(Congo)
  7. November(Estonia)
  8. Lu over the Wall(Japan)
  9. A Twelve-Year Night (Uruguay)
  10. Suspiria(Germany)
  11. Beauty and the Dogs (Tunisia)
  12. Tazzeka(Morocco)
  13. Summer 1993(Spain)
  14. Ismael’s Ghosts(France)
  15. Fireworks(Japan)

 

10 Best Documentaries

  1. Active Measures
  2. Three Identical Strangers
  3. Shirkers
  4. Quincy
  5. Science Fair
  6. Alt-Right: Age of Rage
  7. RBG
  8. John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection
  9. Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes
  10. Hal

 

Documentaries Honorable Mention

  1. They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
  2. What Lies Upstream
  3. The King
  4. The Gospel According to Andre
  5. The China Hustle
  6. Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
  7. Where’s Daddy?
  8. The Last Race
  9. Seeing Allred
  10. The Bleeding Edge
  11. The Final Year
  12. Bad Reputation
  13. Love, Gilda
  14. Reversing Roe
  15. Making The Five Heartbeats

 

Blacktrospective 2018
Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Best in Black Cinema

Best Big Budget Black Films

  1. If Beale Street Could Talk
  2. Black Panther
  3. Green Book
  4. The Hate U Give
  5. The Equalizer 2
  6. Uncle Drew
  7. BlacKkKlansman
  8. Superfly
  9. Nobody’s Fool
  10. A Wrinkle in Time

 

Best Independent Black Films

  1. Sorry to Bother You
  2. Blindspotting
  3. Monsters and Men
  4. Nappily Ever After
  5. Traffik
  6. Kings
  7. Gemini
  8. Roxanne Roxanne
  9. Tyrel
  10. The Citizen

 

Best Black Documentaries

  1. Quincy
  2. The Final Year
  3. Where’s Daddy?
  4. Making The Five Heartbeats
  5. The Lost Tapes: Malcolm X

 

Best Actor (Lead Role)

  1. Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk)
  2. Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)
  3. John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman &Monsters and Men)
  4. Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You)
  5. Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting)
  6. Denzel Washington (The Equalizer 2)
  7. Kyrie Irving (Uncle Drew)
  8. Trevor Jackson (Superfly)
  9. David Oyelowo (Gringo)
  10. Jeffrey Wright (Hold the Dark)

 

Best Actor (Supporting Role)

  1. Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
  2. Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther)
  3. Daniel Kaluuya (Widows &Black Panther)
  4. Russell Hornsby (The Hate U Give)
  5. Courtney B. Vance (Ben Is Back)
  6. Ving Rhames (Mission Impossible: Fallout)
  7. Anthony Mackie (The Hate U Give)
  8. Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. (Love, Simon)
  9. Shaquille O’Neal (Uncle Drew)
  10. Common (The Hate U Give)

 

Best Actress (Lead Role)

  1. Viola Davis (Widows)
  2. Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk)
  3. Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give)
  4. Zoe Kravitz (Gemini)
  5. Sanaa Lathan (Nappily Ever After)
  6. Paula Patton (Traffik)
  7. Regina Hall (Support the Girls)
  8. Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time)
  9. Halle Bery (Kings)
  10. Tiffany Haddish (Night School &Nobody’s Fool)

 

Best Actress (Supporting Role)

  1. Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
  2. Letitia Wright (Black Panther)
  3. Tessa Thompson (Sorry to Bother You)
  4. Lena Waithe (Ready Player One)
  5. Regina Hall (The Hate U Give)
  6. Aunjanue Ellis (If Beale Street Could Talk)
  7. Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther)
  8. Tiffany Haddish (Uncle Drew)
  9. Oprah Winfrey (A Wrinkle in Time)
  10. Danai Gurira (Black Panther)

 

Best Big Budget Directors

  1. Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)
  2. Ryan Coogler (Black Panther)
  3. George Tillman, Jr. (The Hate U Give)
  4. Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
  5. Charles Stone III (Uncle Drew)
  6. Director X. (Superfly)
  7. Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer 2)
  8. Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle in Time)
  9. Deon Taylor (Traffik)
  10. Tyler Perry (Nobody’s Fool)

 

Best Independent and Documentary Directors

  1. Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You)
  2. Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men)
  3. Rashida Jones (Quincy)
  4. Rel Dowdell (Where’s Daddy)
  5. Robert Townsend (Making The Five Heartbeats)

