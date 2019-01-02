The 10 Best, No, the 100 Best Films of 2018 Kam Williams January 2, 2019 Buzz, Features Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Cream of the Cinematic Crop 10 Best Big Budget Films Crazy Rich Asians Widows Bohemian Rhapsody Green Book Vice Black Panther Destroyer The Hate U Give Love, Simon BlacKkKlansman Big Budgets Honorable Mention Ready Player One Beirut The Girl in the Spider’s Web First Man Superfly Life of the Party Uncle Drew Ben Is Back Incredibles 2 The Equalizer 2 Sicario: Day of the Soldado The Other Side of the Wind Ocean’s 8 A Wrinkle in Time Night School 10 Best Independent Films Eighth Grade Monsters and Men Private Life Sorry to Bother You If Beale Street Could Talk Blindspotting Skate Kitchen Assassination Nation The Ballad of Buster Scruggs Gemini Independent Films Honorable Mention Borg vs. McEnroe Tyrel Chappaquiddick Upgrade Bad Samaritan Mid90s Roxanne Roxanne Kings Support the Girls Vox Lux Nappily Ever After Supercon Unbroken: Path to Redemption Samson Midnight Sun 10 Best Foreign Films Revenge(France) Cold War(Poland) Roma(Mexico) Shoplifters(Japan) The Guilty(Denmark) On Her Shoulders(Iraq) The Citizen(Hungary) The Resistance Banker(The Netherlands) I Am Not a Witch (Zambia) The Road Movie (Russia) Foreign Films Honorable Mention Mirai(Japan) Under the Tree(Iceland) Girl(Belgium) The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl(Japan) Searching for Ingmar Bergman(Sweden) Kinshasha Makambo(Congo) November(Estonia) Lu over the Wall(Japan) A Twelve-Year Night (Uruguay) Suspiria(Germany) Beauty and the Dogs (Tunisia) Tazzeka(Morocco) Summer 1993(Spain) Ismael’s Ghosts(France) Fireworks(Japan) 10 Best Documentaries Active Measures Three Identical Strangers Shirkers Quincy Science Fair Alt-Right: Age of Rage RBG John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes Hal Documentaries Honorable Mention They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead What Lies Upstream The King The Gospel According to Andre The China Hustle Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat Where’s Daddy? The Last Race Seeing Allred The Bleeding Edge The Final Year Bad Reputation Love, Gilda Reversing Roe Making The Five Heartbeats Blacktrospective 2018 Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Best in Black Cinema Best Big Budget Black Films If Beale Street Could Talk Black Panther Green Book The Hate U Give The Equalizer 2 Uncle Drew BlacKkKlansman Superfly Nobody’s Fool A Wrinkle in Time Best Independent Black Films Sorry to Bother You Blindspotting Monsters and Men Nappily Ever After Traffik Kings Gemini Roxanne Roxanne Tyrel The Citizen Best Black Documentaries Quincy The Final Year Where’s Daddy? Making The Five Heartbeats The Lost Tapes: Malcolm X Best Actor (Lead Role) Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk) Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman &Monsters and Men) Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You) Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting) Denzel Washington (The Equalizer 2) Kyrie Irving (Uncle Drew) Trevor Jackson (Superfly) David Oyelowo (Gringo) Jeffrey Wright (Hold the Dark) Best Actor (Supporting Role) Mahershala Ali (Green Book) Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) Daniel Kaluuya (Widows &Black Panther) Russell Hornsby (The Hate U Give) Courtney B. Vance (Ben Is Back) Ving Rhames (Mission Impossible: Fallout) Anthony Mackie (The Hate U Give) Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. (Love, Simon) Shaquille O’Neal (Uncle Drew) Common (The Hate U Give) Best Actress (Lead Role) Viola Davis (Widows) Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) Zoe Kravitz (Gemini) Sanaa Lathan (Nappily Ever After) Paula Patton (Traffik) Regina Hall (Support the Girls) Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time) Halle Bery (Kings) Tiffany Haddish (Night School &Nobody’s Fool) Best Actress (Supporting Role) Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) Letitia Wright (Black Panther) Tessa Thompson (Sorry to Bother You) Lena Waithe (Ready Player One) Regina Hall (The Hate U Give) Aunjanue Ellis (If Beale Street Could Talk) Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther) Tiffany Haddish (Uncle Drew) Oprah Winfrey (A Wrinkle in Time) Danai Gurira (Black Panther) Best Big Budget Directors Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk) Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) George Tillman, Jr. (The Hate U Give) Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman) Charles Stone III (Uncle Drew) Director X. (Superfly) Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer 2) Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle in Time) Deon Taylor (Traffik) Tyler Perry (Nobody’s Fool) Best Independent and Documentary Directors Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You) Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men) Rashida Jones (Quincy) Rel Dowdell (Where’s Daddy) Robert Townsend (Making The Five Heartbeats) Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website you MUST enable javascript to be able to comment