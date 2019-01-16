CHAPLIN THE KID – Bear, Del.

Now, I know these guys aren’t from North Jersey, but they will be performing at Dingbatz in Clifton, N.J. on Feb. 9. I have to admit, I was a bit curious since I’ve never heard of these guys. The name of the band is Chaplin The Kid, and yes, they’re not the typical band I would write about since I never really covered country rock acts, but I do respect country rock since it’s all just rock ‘n’ roll anyway, right? I watched their video for their song “Gunfire Anthem” and the hook had this Kiss “I Love It Loud” feel to it, and it made me realize that these guys were rock guys!

Chaplin the Kid is a four-piece music project that was inspired by the legendary funnyman, Charlie Chaplin. Considered to be one of the most pivotal stars of the early days of Hollywood, Charlie Chaplin lived an interesting life both in his films and behind the camera. He is most recognized as an icon of the silent film era, often associated with his popular character, the Little Tramp; the man with the toothbrush mustache or bowler hat. Singer Pat Liberatore found similarities between his music approach as well as Charlie Chaplin’s artistic vision. The Chaplin the Kid logo incorporates both the toothbrush mustache as well as the bowler hat. Prior to the project, Patrick had been involved in several projects as a drummer, where he was nationally recognized with his artist affiliation through SJC Custom Drums. That affiliation put him at the NAMM Conference in Anaheim in 2017 and 2018 with some of the top names in the industry. Pat continues working as a session drummer at a well-known studio in Cherry Hill and is credited for playing shows with many artists in the country hick hop side like The LAX, Upchurch, Demon Jones, The Moonshine Bandits, Moccasin Creek and Lenny Cooper. In 2017, Pat began working with some recording programs, tracked the cover song, “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw and posted it on Facebook. Pat gained some attention from his rendition and decided to write his first original song “It’s You.” The song would become available for download on iTunes followed by a music video, and Chaplin the Kid was born. Joining Patrick in the band are guitarist Alayna Ford, bassist Jordan Brockell and drummer Jon Veselsky.

In early 2018, Chaplin the Kid would release their debut EP, Welcome to the Show and hit the road. As Chaplin the Kid continued to perform, he forged a relationship with Ron Vickers from Loggdawg Entertainment. After some discussion and a number of shows, Loggdawg Entertainment gave Chaplin the Kid its first opportunity with some bookings and would eventually become the band’s exclusive booking agent. This past August, Chaplin the Kid released their self-titled debut CD and has released several music videos since its release. Chaplin the Kid took his edgy hard rock/alternative styled approach and created his own country style bringing an alternative southern music style that captures the hearts of country fans. Catch these guys live at Dingbatz on Feb. 9. For more info on Chaplin the Kid, visit ChaplinTheKid.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My boys from BoundAlive landed an amazing gig over at Starland Ballroom in Slayerville, N.J. on Feb. 27. They’ll be opening for In Flames, All That Remains and All Hail the Yeti. Now, that is a heavy-duty show! Don’t forget to check out BoundAlive’s latest music video for their song “Can Never Tell.” For more info or discounted tickets, visit BoundAlive.com.

My bud, Tommy London will be premiering his brand new music video for his song, “Make You Love Me” this Saturday night (1/26) at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City followed by a performance by Tommy London and his friends including Panzie* singer and the video’s producer, Jasin Cadic + The End, Vajra, Thornes and Villins. For more info on the “Make You Love Me” video and the show at the Gramercy, visit TommyLondon.com.

And finally, the guys from Dark Sky Choir will be headlining the Starland Ballroom on Saturday, Feb. 9 as part of their End of Days Tour. This will be the second time Dark Sky Choir headlines the popular Jersey venue. Supporting the show will be Ascending from Ashes, Broken Past and Channeling Cornell. The first 500 people through the door will receive a free copy of the new Dark Sky Choir CD, End of Days. For more info and discounted tickets, visit DarkSkyChoir.com.

