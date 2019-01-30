ANOTHER DAY’S ARMOR – New York, NY

As I searched for the “next big thing” to come out of this area, I came across a gem out of New York City called Another Day’s Armor. Where the hell have these guys been hiding? They’re awesome! I thought I already knew all of the killer bands to come out of NYC, but it looks like I missed one. I even look at the band members to see if this band was an off-shoot of another popular NYC city band…Nope! They are totally new, and they are awesome! I checked out their latest song “Death Investing” and some other tracks like “Simple As Sin” and “Reflections,” and I will tell you that singer Logan Manganelli is a diamond in the rough that is NYC.

Another Day’s Armor is a Rock, Alternative Metal band out of Manhattan, combining the huge, mainstream sound of arena rock with borderline metal instrumental work. The band started to create quite a buzz for themselves with their debut singles “Reflections” and “Simple As Sin.” Coming off the momentum of the previous two singles, the band has been working on their debut EP, Phoenix, which they released a couple of weeks ago. Coming up in a time where very few bands put any emphasis into their image and persona, Another Day’s Armor pride themselves on standing out from the crowd both visually, and musically. With an image reminiscent of a time where rock was on top of the music world, Another Day’s Armor refuses to be just another “faceless” band, wanting their fans to feel connected to every member featuring singer Logan Manganelli, guitarists Nick Palma and Ryan Bicknell, bassist Joe Grunski and drummer Alec Keshishian.

Another Day’s Armor aren’t just a band, they proclaim to be “a movement for the future of rock.” Hey, someone has to be, and Another Day’s Armor definitely has the tools to be that band. I’d love to see my band Rahway share the stage with these guys. They are that good! Oh yeah! We are sharing the stage with them on May 4 with Skid Row. You don’t have to wait until May to catch Another Day’s Armor live. You can see them live on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ with Saving Abel, Tantric, my brothers from Brand of Julez, Velvet Rose and Wayne Hendricks. Keep your eyes on Another Day’s Armor in 2019! For more info or to find out where they’re playing next or to grab their new EP, Phoenix, visit AnotherDaysArmor.com.

My bud, Taki Sassaris and his band Eve To Adam were recently added to Rock Fest in Wisconsin. Sounds cool, right? Well, let’s just say that they will be playing with the likes of Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, In This Moment, Lacuna Coil, Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, Killswitch Engage, Bad Wolves, Three Days Grace, Evanescence, Mastodon, and Skillet. I think that’s pretty damn cool! Check out Eve to Adam’s latest single “No Easy Way Out” and pick up their latest CD, Ithaca, now at EvetoAdam.rocks.

My brother John Kosco, from Saint Caine and Dropbox fame, recently posted that he and Saint Caine drummer Cameron Rozell are looking for a lead guitar player for a new project. This is incredible news! It sounds like Johnny’s got the itch again. If you think you have what it takes to play lead guitar for John Kosco and Cameron Rozell, message them on Instagram @johnkosco for more info. I cannot wait to hear this.

And finally, speaking of not being able to wait to hear something, my bass brother, George Pond from Negative Sky has a new project that I’m hearing incredible things about. The name of the new project is Disciples of Verity and the band features my bud Corey Glover from Living Colour on vocals and Corey Pierce from God Forbid on drums. George posted a 20-second clip on Facebook before he left for NAMM and I’m dying to hear more. I heard from a couple of people who heard more than the 20-seconds and they’ve been saying some great things! I can’t wait to hear it. For more info on Disciples of Verity, visit Facebook.com/DisciplesofVerity.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

