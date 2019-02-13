AQ recently spoke with Sicklerville, New Jersey artist Elijah Blackwell about getting started as a musician, writing and recording, and more.

How long have you been an active musician and how did you get started?

I’ve been doing music for about 5 years now. I had a lot to say, and I never knew how to say it. Music became the way I was able to do it.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

My music is me. It’s how I feel and what I think. It’s multi-dimensional and by no means simple, but if you can figure it out you’ll know who I am.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

Lately I’ve just been releasing freestyle singles. I dropped a SoundCloud EP in the summer, Validity. I’m now in the process of finishing up my first full length studio LP.

What is your writing and recording process like?

Complicated! I like to record before I write at first, get a feel for an instrumental and how it makes me feel. Then I write what feels right, which is always easier said than done. Recording and mixing for me is all about the right delivery and how I can make a listener feel it in the best way.

What are current projects you are working on?

My first full length studio LP! It has a working title at the moment, but it’s a project that details my growth and experiences over the last few years; diving into my thoughts, spirituality, relationships, and struggles.

What is your favorite memory as a musician?

Making my very first song! I was a sophomore in high school, I recorded a song on my laptop voice recorder whispering so my parents wouldn’t hear me. It sounded like complete trash, but it was the first step and proof that I could make music. That day made everything possible.

What are your goals for the future as a musician?

I just want to continue. I just want to say what I have to say, and have it resonate with somebody. It’s always been about getting my voice to people at the end of the day, and music is just one of the ways I do that. I’m not stopping.

What are your plans for the rest of 2019?

I plan to release my LP and drop a music video or two.

Where can readers find your music?

The bulk of my music can be found on SoundCloud and YouTube. All mainstream platforms (are) coming very soon.