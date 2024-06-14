Florrie Aims to Uplift

Through music, this multi-talented artist is ready to defy expectations and satisfy her inner indie pop fan, all while conquering lifelong goals.

She’s an outstanding drummer, singer, and guitarist out of the United Kingdom. She writes and co-produces all of her material, so she is distinctly proud of it. She plays with such inspirational energy and style, and her back catalog stemming from 2014 captured the same energy that she still takes the stage with now. She is Florrie.

A lot has changed for Florrie over the past few years, though. She was dropped by her former label, but used that experience as motivation for her upcoming album called The Lost Ones. (Here’s another fun fact: it’s out today!) With a new sense of freedom and a melodic spring in her step, the singer-songwriter feels comfortable again – more than ever– and is rejuvenated; all of which shines through in her live performances and the new album.

Florrie, at her core, wants to make music and play it live, and through that she hopes her lyrics translate and uplift not only her dedicated and loyal fanbase, but the public that she wants to win over.

The Aquarian sat down with the UK’s rising star before her amazing Mercury Lounge performance two weeks ago to talk about crossing over into the States in search of the same adoration that she has built in her own community of London, as well as her hometown of Bristol.

Tell me about yourself.

I’ve been playing drums since I was a kid. I played in bands in school and then got noticed and signed by Guy Chambers, who is responsible for working with Robbie Williams. I moved from Bristol, from where I grew up, to London, where I got into session drumming.

You remind me of Ellie Goulding when she first got started.

I think she’s more into the dance side of things, and she has a distinctive voice. We did get started at the same time, though.

I grew up [listening] to a lot of fifties music like Chuck Berry, The [Rolling] Stones, Jerry Lewis, and The Beatles. That played heavily on me… that and The Spice Girls. I am a massive fan of pop music. I love melodies. A lot of my songs have big, hook-y melodies – that’s a lot of what I love about pop music. I do see myself as an alternative artist, as well, since I’m independent. My producer, Brian Higgins, is not afraid to push the boundaries.

Do you think your singles “Kissing In The Cold” and “Lost Ones” are meant for an older audience?

I don’t know. I think I’m just writing very honestly. The things I have been through and the way I write… I hope they appeal to a broader audience, because it’s not something that is age specific. I hope people can relate to the songs through their own experience and relate to them at any age.

I wrote this album coming out of a very tough time. I was dropped by a label, felt like I let everyone down, and had no direction anymore. I was in a very low place. This album is a collection of songs over three or four year period of finding my place and who I am. It was about getting my confidence back, and it felt like a very long time. “Lost Ones” is my way of saying that you are not alone and there are always better days ahead.

There’s a thread of letting go of past relationships, mistakes, and self-doubt. It’s a snapshot of everything that has been going on in the past few years. I do always write to uplift people, even though some of the lyrics can be melancholic.

You have worked with many musicians including Kylie Minogue and yhe Pet Shop Boys.

Yes, we worked with a lot of musicians. When I started writing with this team of producers, I was the in-house drummer. We worked with a lot of pop artists. That is the reason why I moved to L.A. – to write with other artists besides my own project.

What goes into the production of a Florrie live show?

I work with two brilliant musicians – Cameron Williams Hill and Calum Munroe. They jointly help out with the live project. They are multi-instrumentalists and we switch between songs. I switch between playing drums, guitar, and vocals. It’s quite high energy! It’s a lot of high energy! We’ve been rehearsing for over a year, so there’s a large back catalog to play, as well. I’m hoping to play live like this the rest of the year.

How have you evolved since your debut, 2014’s Sirens?

I think I know the industry now. I had a tough time at Sony, the label I was dropped from. I think they pushed me in a lot directions that I didn’t want to go in. I used to think more of the commercial side of music and how my music can be formatted for radio, but I don’t think that anymore. I write and play as my authentic self.

What’s the difference between the American audience versus the crowds overseas?

I think the American audience show their enthusiasm while the crowds back home are more reserved. I love winning people – and new fans – over with my music.

Is Florrie ready for her spotlight?

My goals and ideas of success had changed since I was 17. I wanted to be famous. Now, I know how it all works and I’ve been around a lot of famous people. I just want to play my music and play a lot of live shows, which is weird as many artists are incredibly driven to that fame thing. I want people to hear the songs. I do believe my songs are meant to uplift and help people. I know my music, I know myself, and I know what I do and what I don’t want to do anymore.

OUT TODAY IS FLORRIE’S DEBUT LP, LOST ONES! CLICK HERE TO STREAM/PURCHASE!