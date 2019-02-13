VENDETTA ROSE – Oceanport, NJ

I’ve been hearing much about this week’s featured band out of Oceanport, NJ. The name of the band is Vendetta Rose, and I had to check them out, especially since they will be playing with my new buds from The Walk Arounds on Feb 15 at The Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ. I logged onto the band’s site, but found no music to listen to, but they did have a couple videos posted. The song “Silent Letter” was killer. Singer Alec Demello sings his ass off on this song. The other song I got to hear was a live song called “Cupid’s Arrow,” which seemed to have a lot of energy to it but was a bit hard to hear since it was a live recording.

An alignment of the right stars led to the teaming up of this group of talented young musicians ready to take the world on their very own rock ‘n’ roll musical journey. Rising from the ashes of several musical projects like Just 6 Hours, singer Alec Demello, guitarists Nick Marrotta and Ryan Graci, bassist Kyle Crowley, and drummer John Matlosz combined their musical forces to form Vendetta Rose. According to the band, their blend of emotional lyrics, sweet melodies, and powerful guitar driven riffs come from the heart and soul of their real-world experiences, which I found kind of odd since the average age in this band is 17-years-old. What do these kids know about real-world experiences? Anyway, the newly formed members of Vendetta Rose are no strangers to the stage having played major venues like the Count Basie Theater, The Paramount Theater, and the Starland Ballroom along with multiple appearances at many other Jersey venues including the Stone Pony, the Saint, the Wonder Bar, Dingbatz, and the Brighton Bar. Each member has also had the privilege to share the stage and play alongside some of rock’s elite on different occasions, like Corey Glover and Doug Wimbish from Living Colour, Rob Trujillo from Metallica, Johnny Farina from Santo and Johnny, as well as Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Eddie Brigati, and Little Stevie Van Zandt.

With musical influences ranging from Led Zeppelin and Iron Maiden to the Foo Fighters and Aerosmith, the boys from Vendetta Rose’s passion for music shines through their dynamic and energetic stage performance and with every song they write. The Vendetta Rose guys will be releasing their debut EP this March with a CD release party at a venue to be announced. For now, you can check Vendetta Rose this Friday night at the Brighton Bar with The Walk Arounds. For more info on Vendetta Rose, visit vendettaroseband.com.

My brothers from Scarlet Carson have finally finished up work on some new music. According to a post on the band’s Facebook page, this will be the band’s first recordings in seven years. Yes, Santino Campanelli is singing on these new songs. This can only mean the rumors of Scarlet Carson performing some shows here in Jersey this summer will be true. For more info on Scarlet Carson and their new music, visit Facebook.com/ScarletCarsonRocks…. My buds from The Walk Arounds just released a music video for their new song “Left Alone” off of their upcoming new CD East Coast Love. The video has already garnered over 20,000 views after its release. I’m still trying to figure out how these kids did not suffer from claustrophobia during this video shoot. The band will be releasing their new CD, East Coast Love, on Feb. 15 with a CD release party at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, with Vendetta Rose and Lavender Bones supporting them. This should be a fun show! For more info on The Walk Arounds, visit Facebook.com/TheWalkAroundsBand…. And finally, my bros from Brand of Julez released a brand new single titled “Take It All Away,” and the song rocks! It’s also being added to rock radio stations around the country. It was even the number one most added rock track to the airwaves a couple of weeks ago. You can catch Brand of Julez live with Wildstreet at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn on March 1. For more info on Brand of Julez and their new song “Take It All Away,” visit Facebook.com/BrandofJulez.

2/14—Saving Abel/Tantric/Brand of Julez/Another Day’s Armor/Velvet Rose/Wayne Hendricks—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/15—The Walk Arounds CD Release Party/Vendetta Rose/Lavender Bones—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

2/15—Our Fears/Arc of the Sun/Sunday Brave—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/16—Experiment 34—Asbury Lanes, Asbury Park, NJ

2/17—Vendetta Rose—The Stone Pony, Asbury Park, NJ

2/21—Spitphyre/Cheap 52—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/22—Don Jamison/Unlocking The Truth/Cold-Blooded Capitol/Makes My Blood Dance—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/22—Vendetta Rose—The Chubby Pickle, Highlands, NJ

2/23—Remedy/Blud Red Roses/Shiwan Khan/Soldiers of Solace/See Plus—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/23—Don Jamieson/KK Reaper and the Carnies of Chaos—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

2/23—Barren One—Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

2/24—Crazy Town/Answer Infinity—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/27—BoundAlive/In Flames/All That Remains/All Hail The Yeti—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

3/1—Stella Blue’s Band—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

3/1—Brand of Julez/Wildstreet—The Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY

3/3—The Three Tremors/Psychoprism/Orbynot/Dark Beauty—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/7—Smile Empty Soul/September Mourning/Rise Among Rivals/Sister Salvation/Libricide—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/8—Empire Fallen/Deth Kaktus/Another Distraction/Paulus Hook—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

3/9—Tilted/Sister Salvation/Dokken—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

3/13—Jackyl—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

3/15—Motochrist—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/16—Vendetta Rose—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

3/16—Infinitus Mortus/Arc’d Angel/Incognito Theory/Adder—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/22—Mikell’s Plot/Steve Bello/Warrant—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ