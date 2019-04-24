Hardened Con Offered Shot at Redemption by Rough-Edged Horse Whisperer

Roman Coleman (Matthias Schoenaerts) has too quick a fuse to think before he acts. That’s why he’s done a dozen years and counting in a maximum security prison for impulsively delivering a brutal beating that left his victim permanently brain damaged.

Even while incarcerated, Roman’s never learned to control his temper. Consequently, he’s voluntarily spent the bulk of his time in solitary confinement.

A shot at rehabilitation finally arrives when Myles (Bruce Dern), a salty, old horse whisperer, offers Roman a spot in his program pairing inmates with wild mustangs. The hope is that each participant will learn to tame his own raging inner soul while bonding with his stallion.

Roman begrudgingly accepts the invitation, before being assigned to work with a wild horse he names Marcus. Under the watchful eye of the sage trainer, con and colt do gradually take to each other, although not without their share of fits and starts.

Marking Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s nonpareil directorial debut, The Mustang is a character-driven masterpiece. Schoenaerts and Dern generate considerable chemistry, delivering powerful performances against a variety of visually-captivating backdrops, ranging from the vast expanse of a barren Nevada desert to the claustrophobic confines of a state penal institution.

An emotionally engaging meditation on redemption inspired by a real-life program helping inmates turn their lives around.

Excellent (4 stars)

Rated R for profanity, violence and drug use

Running time: 96 minutes

Production Companies: Legende Films / Cine+ / Canal+

Distributor: Focus Features

