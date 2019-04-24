STEVE’S BACK IN TOWN

On May 8, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul will be at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park for a record release party in celebration of the group’s new release, Summer of Sorcery. About the album, Steven has said, “My first five albums in the ’80s were both very personal, and very political…. I wanted the new material to be more fictionalized. The way records were when I grew up. Before it was an art form. The concept was capturing and communicating that first rush of summer.” Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, but act quick, as they’re going fast!

LET’S GO SKANKING!

It’s been 25 years since they released their debut LP, God Bless Satan, but Mephiskapheles still keep plugging along, and on April 27, they’ll be at the Brighton Bar with Joker’s Republic, plus special guests Backyard Superheroes and The Schwam. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 on the day of the show, and doors open at 7 p.m. So, be sure to head out to the Brighton for this one, because you know you “love that sandwich made from Bumble Bee!”

SONIC BREW

Black Label Society will be playing two shows at the Bowery Ballroom on May 6-7, performing their debut album, Sonic Brew, in its entirety to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary. Recently, AQ had the opportunity to chat with BLS main man, Zakk Wylde, for the first time in a long time. So, check back next week to see what he’s been up to since we last caught up with him!

ARMS AROUND A MEMORY

On May 5, the Bowery Electric will host Rock Against Dementia: A Concert for Alzheimer’s. The annual benefit for the Alive Inside Coalition will feature a house band consisting of members of Blondie and the Patti Smith Group, and performances from Steve Conte (New York Dolls), Cait O’Riordan (The Pogues), Richard Barone (The Bongos), and many more, plus a silent auction with signed works by Bob Gruen, Danny Clinch, Michael Wilson, and Jerry Garcia. For more information, please visit: aliveinside.org/radnyc