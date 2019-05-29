Dawn of Hippie Era Revisited via Rock Music Retrospective

In the wake of Beatlemania exploding across America in 1964, many aspiring musicians were inspired to start their own rock band. Some settled in Laurel Canyon, a low-rent suburb of L.A that resonated with the hippie philosophy.

Among those flocking to the region were future icons like Bob Dylan, Jackson Browne, Roger McGuinn, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Frank Zappa, Michelle Phillips, and Cass Elliot. Some of these musicians forged great groups, like The Byrds, the Mamas and the Papas, and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, while others became rock gods in their own right.

Now thanks to producer Lou Adler and Dylan’s son Jakob, we have a sensational rockumentary revisiting that era. The film features both archival concert footage and interviews with most of the above. What a treat it is to see Ringo Starr reveal how close he and David Crosby were back in the day! And how about Dylan’s discussing what it was like growing up in such a rich cultural environment? So, this makes for a magical walk down memory lane, offering a fun ride for young and old alike.

The film’s only flaw rests with performances by several next generation artists like Beck, Jade, and Jakob Dylan who prove to be talented, but inappropriate for a movie focused on that time period. Furthermore, Jakob serves as interviewer of his fellow celebs, a task for which he is woefully prepared.

Otherwise, what a wonderful trip to remind us all of a pivotal moment in U.S. history!

Very Good (3 stars)

Rated PG-13 for suggestive content and drug references

Running time: 82 minutes

Production Companies: Mirror Films

Distributor: Greenwich Entertainment