Here Comes Kyle Craft

Sub Pop has always been the label with fresh talent and eclectic artists that deserve to be on the rise. Kyle Craft is no exception. He’s an original artist, for sure, and can be described as a classic rocker at heart, but one that is teetering on the edge of singer-songwriter fabulousness. This third album of his was approached a bit differently than his last, but the outcome still shines in all of its Kyle Craft glory—simply just more honed in. He will be bringing his musicianship to life on stage at Baby’s All Right on Aug. 1. You can find more info by visiting eventbrite.com.

The Liza Colby Sound

It’s rampant, anthemic, dynamic, and all-too-powerful. It’s nostalgic, yet eerily original. It’s for a Saturday night out and a Sunday morning in. It’s The Liza Colby Sound. This band, fronted by Colby herself, is the epitome of Big Apple perfection. She takes all of the best elements from each of powerhouses that have rocked NYC at one point over the past 50 years and turns it into her own blend of unique performing swagger. The electric guitars will rattle your soul and the bold lyrics will boggle your mind—always in the best of ways, though. To experience a night of the greatest NYC sound, go to The Bowery Electric on July 18. For tickets, visit ticketfly.com.

The Great South Bay Music Festival

75 performers on five stages over four days… Talk about the event of the season! Located on the beautiful shores of Patchogue Village on Long Island, this music festival is on its 13th year of bringing weekend-long fun and music to both its patrons and its artists. A large part of the lineup is emerging local acts who use this fest and this platform to showcase their hometown spirit and their dedication to their craft. Although, there are some other local acts that are already well-known who just so happen to be headlining: Long Island locals Taking Back Sunday and Glassjaw, as well as Jersey natives, Frank Iero & The Future Violents—just to name a few. For tickets and more information on the festival, visit greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

Conor Oberst: A Must-See In Jersey City

In 2008, Rolling Stone named him the Best Songwriter of the Year. He’s been a part of multiple bands, some more successful than others, but most notably, Bright Eyes. Three record labels have been co-founded by him and his musical friends and counterparts, and 2019 gave way to his latest project: a surprise album drop as a duo alongside Phoebe Bridgers. Who is this multifaceted, ridiculously talented, creative force? Conor Oberst. He is an Omaha, Nebraska native turned indie rock legend. The almost 40-year-old vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has been making music for over half of his life, so seeing him do what he does best live on stage is vital to anyone who loves music as a whole. For tickets to his White Eagle Hall stop on July 21, go to ticketnetwork.com.