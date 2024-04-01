Start April with Awesome Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, April 1

Molly Lewis, Moon Mullins at the Bowery Ballroom

Colin Hay (solo) at City Winery NYC

Melanie Charles at the Blue Note

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Alan Gogarty at the Red Lion

Tuesday, April 2

Fat Joe & Friends at the Apollo

Arlo Parks, Chloe George at Brooklyn Steel

’68, the Callous Daoboys, the Homeless Gospel Choir at the Meadows

Black Violin, Sinkane (solo) at City Winery NYC

Yot Club at Rough Trade NYC

Chloe Flower at the Blue Note

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Arthur’s Tavern

Danny & the Bad Boyz at Rockwood Music Hall

Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, April 3

Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall

Charlotte Sands, Senses, Cloe Wilder at the Bowery Ballroom

Arin Ray, Rosemarie at the Gramercy Theatre

Jonathan Roy, Portair at Racket NYC

Black Violin, Sinkane (solo) at City Winery NYC

Joe Pernice at le Poisson Rouge

Discovery Zone at TV Eye, Queens

Chloe Flower at the Blue Note

Monarch, Locations, Tula Vera at Main Drag Music

Luca at Café Wha?

Pete Muller and the Kindred Souls, Andrea Magee, Cassandra Kubinski at the Loft at City Winery

Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Noe Socha at Terra Blues

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, April 4