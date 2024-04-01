Start April with Awesome Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, April 1
- Molly Lewis, Moon Mullins at the Bowery Ballroom
- Colin Hay (solo) at City Winery NYC
- Melanie Charles at the Blue Note
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Alan Gogarty at the Red Lion
Tuesday, April 2
- Fat Joe & Friends at the Apollo
- Arlo Parks, Chloe George at Brooklyn Steel
- ’68, the Callous Daoboys, the Homeless Gospel Choir at the Meadows
- Black Violin, Sinkane (solo) at City Winery NYC
- Yot Club at Rough Trade NYC
- Chloe Flower at the Blue Note
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Arthur’s Tavern
- Danny & the Bad Boyz at Rockwood Music Hall
- Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, April 3
- Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall
- Charlotte Sands, Senses, Cloe Wilder at the Bowery Ballroom
- Arin Ray, Rosemarie at the Gramercy Theatre
- Jonathan Roy, Portair at Racket NYC
- Black Violin, Sinkane (solo) at City Winery NYC
- Joe Pernice at le Poisson Rouge
- Discovery Zone at TV Eye, Queens
- Chloe Flower at the Blue Note
- Monarch, Locations, Tula Vera at Main Drag Music
- Luca at Café Wha?
- Pete Muller and the Kindred Souls, Andrea Magee, Cassandra Kubinski at the Loft at City Winery
- Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Noe Socha at Terra Blues
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, April 4
- Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk at Prudential Center
- Nicki Minaj, Monica at Barclays Center
- Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall
- Young Fathers, Callum Easter at Brooklyn Steel
- Kevin Gates at Irving Plaza
- Conor Oberst and Friends at the Bowery Ballroom
- Alice Phoebe Lou (solo), Sam Burton at the Gramercy Theatre
- Marlon Craft, Cisco Swank, LifeofThom at le Poisson Rouge
- Snow Strippers, Elusin, evilgiane, DRES, ok at Racket NYC
- Slow Bird, Leon Sinks at Brooklyn Made
- Koffin Kats, the Queers at the Meadows
- Joe Pernice at Rough Trade NYC
- The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at City Winery
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- The Oz Noy Organ Trio at the Bitter End
- Free Whenever, Jelly, Leanne Gallati at Brooklyn Bowl
- Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the MGP Experience, Faith NYC, Anne Husick, Fandango NYC, DensityBlackCat at the Shrine World Music Venue
- Bird Streets, Peter Salett’s Blue Palace, Sky White Tiger at the Bowery Electric
- Katie Martucci, Caroline Kuhn, Sofia Wolfson at Down & Out
- Emma Geiger, Otracami, Tim Poovey at Francis Kite Club
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion