NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

The Rock Doc, Dr. Dave Rosenfeld, and his boys from Tonal Crush unleashed a brand-new song called “Dark Whisper” at their recent Rockin’ the Pink 3 performance at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ a few weekends ago. Tonal Crush is back in the studio with producer and Black Label Society bassist, J.D. DeServio, to continue work on their debut album. For more info and upcoming news from Tonal Crush, visit TonalCrush.com.

My buds in Disciples of Verity featuring Corey Glover from Living Colour, Corey Pierce from God Forbid, George Pond from Negative Sky, and Mark Monjoy from Sekond Skyn will finally be bringing their music to live stages in January with two nights in the Tri-state area. On January 9, they will be at The Kingsland in Brooklyn with Patterns Of Decay, Behind The Bullet, and Concrete Dream. Then on January 11, the boys make their Dingbatz debut with Robots and Monsters and Our Fears. For more info on Disciples of Verity, visit Facebook.com/DisciplesofVerity.

My friends from Baelfire have finally released their debut album, In Another Life,featuring the songs “Left Behind,” “The Butterfly Effect,” “Just Between Us,” and “Save Your Savior.” These songs rock and really exhibit the maturity of Baelfire’s songwriting. In Another Life was produced by the band’s guitarist Alex Peragine. Baelfire will be celebrating the release of In Another Life with party and performance at the Brighton Bar on January 3. For more on Baelfire, visit Facebook.com/BaelfireMusic.

Speaking of brand new music, I just got off the phone with my bud, Rex Brown from Pantera, and no I am not name-dropping. (Or am I?) Yes, I know Rex is not from North Jersey, but this is still some music news regardless. Rex has a new solo record coming out in 2020, and he sent me five songs to just get a taste, and I have to admit, these songs were pretty incredible. They were laid back grooves with no signs of metal whatsoever. This music is from Rex Brown and not Rex Brown from Pantera. The songs included “When I Was Young,” “Misunderstanding,” and my favorite track, “Outlaw Alone.” I told Rex that every time I hear his songs, he always reminds me of Gene Simmons. He told me he gets that a lot. For more on Rex Brown, visit Facebook.com/RexBrown.

My brothers from NYC’s nineties street metal band, Spread Eagle, announced a couple of weeks ago they will be hitting the road this spring to promote their latest record, Subway To The Stars. Spread Eagle, best known for their nineties radio hit, “Switchblade Serenade,” features my old Hostel Inc. and current Weapons of Anew singer, Ray West, and Sebastian Bach and U.F.O. bass player Rob DeLuca. This tour will be a must see for all existing Spread Eagle fans with stops in Revolution Music Hall in Amityville, NY, The Chance Theatre in Poughkeepsie, NY and Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ this May. For more info on Spread Eagle, visit SpreadEagle.us.

And finally, speaking of NYC, Tommy London has put together one hell of a show at the legendary Arlene’s Grocery to appreciate acclaimed NYC music scene photographer Alan Rand on January 29. The lineup includes performances by Joker Five Speed, Killcode, Ten Ton Mojo, Panzie*, Mule Kick, and of course, Tommy London himself. Alan Rand has photographed almost all NYC bands on the music scene for many years. For more info on this show, visit any of these bands’ Facebook pages.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

