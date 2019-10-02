NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

Tonal Crush has a new bass player. His name is Marc Dube and the band is excited to have Marc on board because according to their Facebook post, “Marc brings not only an amazing musical style that fits so well with Tonal Crush, but an infectious personality and a great look!” I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what Marc brings to the band. For more info on Tonal Crush, visit TonalCrush.com.

A few weeks ago, I mentioned that my former bandmate, J from Mean Venus, now has a daughter with a killer voice who is singing. Her name is LilyBella and she’s performing at The Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ on Friday, October 18 opening for The Katie Henry Band. Also performing that night are Anthony Krizan and the Shady Street Showband. Give LilyBella a listen now or check her out at LilyBellaMusic.com.

Some great news from the Lower the Veil camp! Guitarist Chris Siano, who left for the greener pastures of Seattle three years ago, is returning to the shores of Dirty Jersey and to the ranks of Lower the Veil. Singer Damien Baldwin said in a Facebook post, “Lower The Veil is extremely excited to announce the triumphant return of Chris Siano back to the ranks of LTV. This will make us a full 5-piece band!” This is fantastic news! Chris is an amazing guitarist and a brother. I’m super pumped to have him back on the music scene. Find out when Chris’s first show back with Lower the Veil at Facebook.com/LowerTheVeil.

My hometown homies from Saddle Brook, These Wolves, recently shot a music video for their latest single, “Something to Live For.” The song is excellent! I love the way this kid Darren Fisher writes and would welcome a collaboration one day. The video looks like it was shot in a warehouse, but I guess we’ll have to see once the video is released. For now, you can give “Something to Live For” a listen on Spotify. For more on These Wolves, visit TheseWolves.com.

Speaking of some of my hometown homies from Saddle Brook, my boys from Obsidion, who actually helped my band Rahway raise some money and musical instruments for the students of our old high school a couple years ago, recently released their new single “Pile of Flies.” Holy crap! This song is heavy as hell and makes you feel like you got sucker-punched in the teeth after you listen to it. Anyway, I’ve known the band’s brothers, guitarist Alex and drummer Chris Boragine, since they were little cubs, so this band holds a special place in my heart and makes me feel like a proud uncle when I listen to them play. Is that too ridiculous? For more on Obsidion, visit Facebook.com/ObsidionNJ.

And finally, my brothers from Weapons of Anew are finally diving into some local shows with one happening October 5 at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ, with Honor Among Thieves, The New Black, Ripped, and Sister Salvation. For those of you scratching you’re head, Weapons of Anew features my old singer and Spread Eagle singer Ray West and my old Smoke Star drummer Chris Manfre. They’ve been doing some big tours with bands like Alter Bridge, Tesla, and former Creed singer Scott Stapp. Now, they are jumping into some local shows before Ray-Ray heads out with Spread Eagle. Weapons of Anew will also be performing with my boys from Killcode, Charetta, and The Infection at Arlene’s Grocery in NYC the following weekend. For more on Weapons of Anew, visit WeaponsofAnewBand.com.

