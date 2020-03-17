NJN UPDATES:

My bud, Tommy London released a new music video for his song “Boom Boom Boom,” which is catchy is all hell! I couldn’t stop singing the line, “Listen to my heart go….Boom Boom Boom” all afternoon after watching this video. Tommy and crew filmed the video at the legendary Arlene’s Grocery in NYC. It’s basically Tommy’s playground, and it was directed and edited by Jasin Cadic from Panzie*. You can check the video for “Boom Boom Boom” on YouTube. For more on Tommy London, visit TommyLondon.com.

My brothers from Vessel of Light have finally released their new record, Thy Serpent Rise, which is dark, heavy, and riff-tastic! For those who never heard of Vessel of Light, the band features former members of the legendary Jersey metal band, Hades, in guitarist Dan Lorenzo and bassist Jimmy Schulman, as well as former Hades and Overkill member, drummer Ron Lipnicki. If you like your music heavy and driven by tasty riffs like I do, you’ll want to check out Vessel of Light. Check them out now at Facebook.com/VesselofLightband.

A couple of weekends ago at my show at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ with Black Water Rising, Vessel of Light and Black The Sky, I ran into Negative Sky singer Dan Caputo, who was excited to tell me about his rock project Full On Empty. I joked that I thought it was a cover band, but Dan wanted to prove to me that Full on Empty was all original. I have to say I was delightfully surprised to hear Dan actually singing. I’m used to hearing Dan scream his head off, but his singing voice was pretty good. I’m talking Layne Staley good! The pre-production demos he sent me reminded me so much of the Mad Season stuff. I really dug this stuff! Oh, and by the way, Dan’s other band, Negative Sky is being inducted onto the Brighton Bar “Wall of Fame” next Saturday, March 28. For more info on Full on Empty, visit Facebook.com/FullonEmptyNJ.

One of my best buds and former band mates, Scotty O’Ferrall from Smoke Star and Piston Driven, has been playing drums with a great new band called Marcazo. Marcazo actually credits my bud, Tim McMurtrie and his Cataclysm label for picking up a song her demoed for them last year. Since then, the band has been pretty busy performing and keeping my boy Scotty pretty busy. For more info on Marcazo, visit Facebook.com/Marcazobandguy.

And finally, my brothers from Ten Ton Mojo have new music coming out in June featuring new singer Dave Anthony. They will be celebrating the new CD with a dual record release party on June 6 at the Gramercy Theatre in NYC with Tommy London, who will also be releasing a new record. Also performing will be Charetta and Hell Yeah Babies. I’m really excited to hear new music from the Ten Ton Mojo boys. Catch them live with Mike Tramp from White Lion on May 2 at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ. For more info on the new Ten Ton Mojo album, visit TenTonMojo.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

