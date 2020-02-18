JUMP THE FALL – Boston, MA

These guys, Jump The Fall, are without a doubt not from North Jersey! In fact, they come to us from Boston. If I can’t find the talent in Jersey, I will have to look elsewhere! Lucky for us, Jump The Fall will be performing here in North Jersey this Sunday, February 23 with Flaw, Gabriel and The Apocalypse and Incognito Theory. Therefore for this week, Jump The Fall is a Jersey band!

Jump The Fall comes out swinging with their upcoming debut EP release that will make you want to put the pedal to the metal. After deciding to step away from the music scene for 10 years, Jump The Fall decided to reunite. After signing a partnership with Pavement Entertainment, they decided to re-imagine a record release. Early this year, the band will release Ten Year Guilt: Side A followed by a late 2020 release of Ten Year Guilt: Side B. Both EPs were recorded and produced by Dave Eve, Anthony Resta, John Mailloux, Paul David Hager, and mastered at The Lodge by Chris Allgood, Emily Lazar, and Valerie Wolfson. These new songs are said to be punchy, catchy, and instantly memorable. The guitar riffs from Ron Rich are infectious while the melodic vocals of Randy Bettencourt are instantly stuck in your head. Driven by the thunderous rhythm section that is drummer Steve Kilroy and bassist Tim Johnson, Jump The Fall could share the stage with any number of modern rock bands like Halestorm or I Prevail, but could also fit in with many of the great nineties bands like Deftones, and Korn.

Jump The Fall took a break back in 2008 when Steve Kilroy hooked up with Tantric for a US tour and Ron Rich moved to Florida to pursue other projects, but the members stayed in touch since each were still actively playing music. After 10 years, they decided to put Jump The Fall back together writing hook-driven music that is tight as hell with well-thought-out arrangements and skilled musicians to make this a blast to witness.

Jump The Fall recently signed with Pavement Entertainment meaning you will hear more about these guys on the radio soon. They are currently on the road with Flaw and you catch them live this Sunday at Dingbatz with my boys Incognito Theory. For more info on Jump The Fall, visit JumpTheFallBand.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My friend Jackie June released her latest single “On The Move” a few weeks ago. The song is great and has a cool Natalie Merchant feel to it. Jackie can sing! She’s currently on the road performing shows with my bud Rory D’Lasnow, who is another local solo artist everyone needs to check out! For more on Jackie June’s latest single, “On The Move” as well as any upcoming dates, visit JackieJuneMusic.com.

I mentioned my old pal, Steve Savona, of the bands Intuition, The Substance, and Getaway Car, and his new music a few months back. Well, last month Steve released a new album called 20 Year Session featuring songs like “Can You Feel It?”, “All Your Intuition,” “Freak,” and “Something Isn’t Right.” These are all songs Steve wrote in a 20 year span. For instance, the song “Blow Your Soul Away” was written in 1995, recorded in 2009 and mixed in 2019, which is mathematically a 25 years span, but who is counting. You can hear the 20 Year Session at SteveSavona.HearNow.com.

And finally, me and my boys from Rahway have finally finished our new EP Slumlords of NJ with Mike Orlando from Adrenaline Mob, for which we are targeting a May release date. The EP features the songs “Acetalyne,” “Stone,” “Only the Strong,” “Sugar,” and a cover of Paul McCartney’s “Jet.” You can hear these songs live at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ on March 6 when Rahway shares the stage with the newly-reunited Black Water Rising, Vessel of Light featuring Dan Lorenzo from Non-Fiction and Hades fame, and Black The Sky. For more info on Rahway and the new Slumlords of NJ EP, visit RahwayBand.com.

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

