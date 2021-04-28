Yes, you read that right – live music is returning as the warmer months roll in! Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen are taking the Mauch Chunk Opera House this Saturday for fans new and old who are ready to get back to safe, exciting live music moments.

The blues rock trio are more than ready to make the quaint town of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania a rocking hub for the night of Saturday, May 1. The band is good at many things when it comes to making music that is meant to be performed on a stage, but it is especially electric, groovy, warming, and fun. At the end of the day, this sonic group is world class entertainment with a gritty rock edge. Their instrumentation is next level and the vocal range from these guys is unmatched. An ever-growing catalog and always-evolving style of music makes the trio worthy of venturing out of your lockdown locations and quarantined homes for a top tier night on the rock and roll town. (One that only costs $20 to attend, at that!)

Their highly anticipated new single will be having it’s live premiere at the show, as well. This new song, titled “Broken,” drops April 30 alongside a truly spectacular music video. The song and video is rootsy and unmistakable. The way this band effortlessly combines the forefathers of blues rock with a fresh take on production dynamics is worth celebrating in person.

These critically acclaimed musicians that make up Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen are powerhouse talents that are using professional musicality and intriguing rhythms to make authentic classic rock cool, slick, and entertaining once again. Taking this new single, that deserves to be on stage, to a beautiful northern PA theatre is an absolute genius move for this group. Not only do they get to showcase their talent and premiere this song in the setting it needs to be heard in, but they get to put a concert on in the time where little to no live music is happening. Returning to concerts through this band is a wonderful start to the latest, greatest, and hopefully safest concert season to date.

For more information on this live show on May 1, visit dustindouglasmusic.com. Stay tuned to all things Electric Gentleman, as well, for the wonderful track “Broken” drops this Friday.