Rockin’ Live Music for Mid-July in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, July 15
- Noah Kahan, James Bay at Madison Square Garden
- Shawn Colvin, Brian McSweeney at City Winery NYC
- Mando Saenz, Graham Weber, Parker Twomey at Heaven Can Wait
- Lenny Kaye, Steve Krebs and the Maynard G’s, Pin Ups, Lulu Lewis w. Bob Bert, How Tragic at the Bowery Electric
- The Jack Grace Band at Skinny Dennis
- Phil Gammage at Cowgirl Seahorse
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Tuesday, July 16
- Noah Kahan, James Bay at Madison Square Garden
- Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & the Imposters w. Charlie Sexton at Radio City Music Hall
- A.C.E. at the Town Hall
- Bktherula, Skaiwater, Yhapojj at Irving Plaza
- Remi Wolf (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- Snõõper, Macula Dog at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Shawn Colvin, Lucy Wainwright Roche at City Winery NYC
- The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
- Frances Forever, Grace Gardner at Baby’s All Right
- The Atomic Bitchwax, Mirror Queen at the Kingsland
- Ben Goldsmith at Brooklyn Made
- Brad Byrd, Tom Clark, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine, Kelley Swindall at Berlin
- The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- Marcin at Broadway Pedestrian Plaza
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, July 17
- Foo Fighters, Pretenders, Mammoth WVH at Citi Field
- Glass Animals at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Amos Lee (acoustic) at 241 Centre Street
- Old Crow Medicine Show, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Saw Doctors, the Coronas at SummerStage Central Park
- Ray Bull at the Wells Fargo Stage at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Cola, M(h)aol at the Bowery Ballroom
- Giacomo Turra & the Funky Minutes, Phoebe Katis at le Poisson Rouge
- Anvil, Vicious Blade, Pulsifier at TV Eye
- The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
- Bassoon, PAK, the Sally Gates Trio at Main Drag Music
- The Family Crest, Bake Sale at Mercury Lounge
- Hurray for the Riff Raff at National Sawdust
- Alice Walker at Brooklyn Art Haus
- Emily Jeanne Brown, Ashni, Mary-Elaine Jenkins, Caroline Kuhn at Berlin
- Pinc Louds (duo) at Sleepwalk
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Decembers at the 11th St. Bar
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- The Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn
Thursday, July 18
- Daryl Hall, Elvis Costello & the Imposters w. Charlie Sexton at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, Wang Chung, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, the Plimsouls’ Eddie Munoz at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Action Bronson Present: Dr. Backlava & Human Growth Hormone at le Poisson Rouge
- Ben Howard at Brooklyn Steel
- Tekno at Irving Plaza
- Brijean, Colloboh at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Wand at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hurray for the Riff Raff at Nelson A. Rockefeller Park
- Toots & the Maytals, Brother Jerome at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
- Eddie Palmieri at Sony Hall
- Claudia Acuña at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Basic Cable, Chico Romano, Connie Danger, So Impartial at Brooklyn Made
- Mike Stern at Drom
- Tuck & Patti at the Iridium
- Claudia Acuña at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at the 11th St. Bar
- The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion