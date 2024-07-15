Rockin’ Live Music for Mid-July in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, July 15

Noah Kahan, James Bay at Madison Square Garden

Shawn Colvin, Brian McSweeney at City Winery NYC

Mando Saenz, Graham Weber, Parker Twomey at Heaven Can Wait

Lenny Kaye, Steve Krebs and the Maynard G’s, Pin Ups, Lulu Lewis w. Bob Bert, How Tragic at the Bowery Electric

The Jack Grace Band at Skinny Dennis

Phil Gammage at Cowgirl Seahorse

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Tuesday, July 16

Noah Kahan, James Bay at Madison Square Garden

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & the Imposters w. Charlie Sexton at Radio City Music Hall

A.C.E. at the Town Hall

Bktherula, Skaiwater, Yhapojj at Irving Plaza

Remi Wolf (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC

Snõõper, Macula Dog at Elsewhere Rooftop

Shawn Colvin, Lucy Wainwright Roche at City Winery NYC

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

Frances Forever, Grace Gardner at Baby’s All Right

The Atomic Bitchwax, Mirror Queen at the Kingsland

Ben Goldsmith at Brooklyn Made

Brad Byrd, Tom Clark, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine, Kelley Swindall at Berlin

The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Marcin at Broadway Pedestrian Plaza

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, July 17

Foo Fighters, Pretenders, Mammoth WVH at Citi Field

Glass Animals at the Hall at Elsewhere

Amos Lee (acoustic) at 241 Centre Street

Old Crow Medicine Show, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the Rooftop at Pier 17

The Saw Doctors, the Coronas at SummerStage Central Park

Ray Bull at the Wells Fargo Stage at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Cola, M(h)aol at the Bowery Ballroom

Giacomo Turra & the Funky Minutes, Phoebe Katis at le Poisson Rouge

Anvil, Vicious Blade, Pulsifier at TV Eye

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

Bassoon, PAK, the Sally Gates Trio at Main Drag Music

The Family Crest, Bake Sale at Mercury Lounge

Hurray for the Riff Raff at National Sawdust

Alice Walker at Brooklyn Art Haus

Emily Jeanne Brown, Ashni, Mary-Elaine Jenkins, Caroline Kuhn at Berlin

Pinc Louds (duo) at Sleepwalk

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Decembers at the 11th St. Bar

Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

The Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn

Thursday, July 18