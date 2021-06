Concerts, jam sessions, live events and more; Everynight Charley enjoys it all. From May 7 to 9, he reviewed and photographed some truly stellar talents.

James Maddock at the Bowery Electric / May 8, 2021

Teddy Thompson at City Winery NY / May 9, 2021

Tash Neal & MJT at the Bitter End / May 7, 2021

G. Love & Chuck Treece at City Winery / May 8, 2021