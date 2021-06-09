Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Fairhazel stopped by Sunshine Spotlight for a conversation with Campion that touched upon everything from the joy of being surrounded by fellow musicians (pre-pandemic) to “making music for a bigger purpose” than just oneself.

Who is Fairhazel, this hopeful singer-songwriter with an allegiance to true artistry? He is Hugh Macdonald, a performer whose world travels, musical studies, and artistic voyages have granted his so much more than just inspiration for his storyteller-esque work. The rising artist has garnered friends, confidants, collaborators, and – most importantly – a home, all thanks to his passionate musical endeavors. (Including, but not limited to, his stellar 2020 debut album.)

He and his wife, musician Juniper, break down all of this and more on Sunshine Spotlight’s fourth episode.

