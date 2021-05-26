Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Episode 2 of Sunshine Spotlight has Ryan Hamilton getting into the nitty-gritty of cross country road trips, the importance of the indie scene, and going against the grain of ‘dad rock.’

Campion sets the stage, highlighting this musician, their words, and their work as Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts. It doesn’t matter if Ryan Hamilton is diving headfirst into heartbreak, life changes, Tom Petty, or becoming a documentarian, these 15 minutes with Campion allow both personality and sentimentality to shine audibly and visually.

For more information on the background on Sunshine Spotlight’s stellar guests and the happenings of Underwater Sunshine Fest, visit underwatersunshinefest.com.

