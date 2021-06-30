Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Not only does Episode Seven depict all of that, but it does so with the purpose of highlighting a deserving artist’s socially and politically inspired talent. The mysterious artist that is The Suitcase Junket is surprisingly an open book. Through his crisp vocal ability and multi-instrumental approach to music, all the warm energy and compassion he, Matt Lorenz AKA The Suitcase Junket, feels for the world, he is able to put back into the universe through song.

Time and time again, this thoughtful, productive, musical architect has done that, whether it be through album releases or onstage moments. (His staple set at Underwater Sunshine Fest comes to mind, of course.)

