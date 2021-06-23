Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Lia Menaker tackles the art behind every human’s life story in the podcast’s sixth installment. The optimistic, empathetic singer-songwriter puts life in perspective through the use of intricately crafted soundscapes. Not only does she express her thoughts on life as a whole, but that of her own unique, electric life. Doing such allows the performer to craft ambient stylings and moving tracks that ground her in reality without removing herself from the prospects of a thrilling future or forgetting about the past experiences that shaped her.

