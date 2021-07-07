Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

This eighth installment features guest William Wild, a singer-songwriter whose atmospheric and sentimental discography fits right in line with his new album; of which he himself was able to create after finding a “sense of play within music.” The record, Push-Ups, is this vulnerable amalgamation of exploring sounds and discovering self. While doing both, Wild, also known as Garrett Sale, was able to interpret the haunting meaning behind his very own words and sounds. Alongside Campion, he was able to dissect all of that and much more.

