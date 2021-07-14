If being a DIY musician was easy, everyone would do it. Since many can’t, we have to give it up time and time again to those who can. Mojofest gives local bands and music lovers the chance to celebrate just that.

Toms River, New Jersey is the home base for this year’s Mojofest – the fifth annual DIY music event. The festival is set to feature an overwhelming lineup of talent whose place in the tri-state music scene is ever-growing and always exciting. June 24 will expose you to all of it and more.

Beginning at 12:00pm on that Saturday and lasting well into the evening (with a guaranteed end time being before 10:00pm), Mojofest 5 has seven bands filling out the lineup. Those hosting, the personality-filled Americana jam band that is Mojohand, will have two sets. Joining them are Skinny Dickies, Jackson Pines, Via Ripa, Pete Tonti Band, The Rubbasnuff, and Riko & Whaler Collective. So much music, so many genres, and such a need for a grand return to the DIY community makes this a must-see event and must-attend festival.

There will also be vendors from in and around the area that are perfect for those looking to support small businesses on top of supporting their local music scene. Some of the vending includes Space Cadet clothing, Resin By Lexi, and more – meaning there is something for everyone!

Tickets are $10 ahead of June 24 and $12 the day of. MOJOHAND.MUSIC on Instagram has all the details on the location and specifics for the fest. You can check them out here! While you’re there, you can catch a glimpse of the promo video that the Tommy Chong shot for them. (It’s almost as iconic as the festival will be… almost.)